Former Bafana Bafana coach Ephraim “Shakes” Mashaba says Rivaldo Coetzee’s dream move to Scottish champions Glasgow Celtic is testament to his undoubted potential.

Mashaba‚ who handed 20-year old Coetzee his Bafana Bafana debut in the crucial 2015 Afcon qualifier against Congo three years ago‚ describes Coetzee as a ‘complete’ defender who will thrive overseas if he continues to work hard.

“It is a good thing for him to get this opportunity of playing at the highest level of the game in Europe‚" Mashaba said.

"He must go there and stomach everything that life in a foreign country is going to throw at him like the unusual weather‚ different food‚ lifestyle and many other things because. It is not going to be easy for him.”