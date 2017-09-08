Maritzburg looking to break home ground hoodoo against SuperSport

Maritzburg United should be relishing homeground advantage against SuperSport United in their MTN8 semifinal‚ second leg on Saturday but it has proven a curse for them against Matsatsantsa in the past.

This weekend’s clash follows a 1-1 draw in the first leg a fortnight ago and is the 14th time that Maritzburg will host SuperSport at the Harry Gwala Stadium.

Quite remarkably though‚ they are still looking for their first win.

The previous 13 games have resulted in eight wins for SuperSport and five draws with Maritzburg yet to break their duck with a victory.

SuperSport have won on their last five visits to KwaZulu-Natal against Maritzburg‚ with the last time their hosts managed to avoid defeat being a 0-0 league draw in October 2012.