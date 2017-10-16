Chiefs and Pirates kept apart in Telkom Knockout last 16 draw

Cape Town City will start the defence of their Telkom Knockout title with a tricky trip to Polokwane to face hugely improved Baroka FC.

Last season’s losing finalists SuperSport United will start their mission of lifting this trophy by travelling to Bloemfontein Celtic on the weekend of 27‚ 28 and 29 October.

This emerged during the last 16 draw of this season’s tournament that was held in Johannesburg on Monday where Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates were kept apart.

Chiefs were drawn at home to AmaZulu‚ Pirates hit the road to Durban for a banana skin against Golden Arrows while the other potentially explosive match of the round sees Mamelodi Sundowns travel to the Eastern Cape to face Chippa United.

Full Draw

Baroka v Cape Town City

Chippa United v Mamelodi Sundowns

Bloemfontein City v SuperSport United

Polokwane City v Ajax Cape Town

Kaizer Chiefs v AmaZulu

Bidvest Wits v Free State Stars

Mariitzburg United v Platinum Stars

Golden Arrows v Pirates