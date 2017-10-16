Soccer

Chiefs and Pirates kept apart in Telkom Knockout last 16 draw

16 October 2017 - 13:58 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Cape Town City FC celebrates after winning Telkom Knockout final during theTelkom Knockout Final match between SuperSport United and Cape Town City FC at Peter Mokaba Stadium on December 10, 2016 in Polokwane, South Africa.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Cape Town City will start the defence of their Telkom Knockout title with a tricky trip to Polokwane to face hugely improved Baroka FC.

Last season’s losing finalists SuperSport United will start their mission of lifting this trophy by travelling to Bloemfontein Celtic on the weekend of 27‚ 28 and 29 October.

This emerged during the last 16 draw of this season’s tournament that was held in Johannesburg on Monday where Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates were kept apart.

Chiefs were drawn at home to AmaZulu‚ Pirates hit the road to Durban for a banana skin against Golden Arrows while the other potentially explosive match of the round sees Mamelodi Sundowns travel to the Eastern Cape to face Chippa United.

Full Draw

Baroka v Cape Town City

Chippa United v Mamelodi Sundowns

Bloemfontein City v SuperSport United

Polokwane City v Ajax Cape Town

Kaizer Chiefs v AmaZulu

Bidvest Wits v Free State Stars

Mariitzburg United v Platinum Stars

Golden Arrows v Pirates

READ MORE:

Bafana Bafana climb six places on the FIFA rankings

South Africa’s fine 3-1 World Cup qualifier victory over Burkina Faso earlier this month has seen them climb six places in the latest FIFA World ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Ndlovu scores twice on a weekend of mixed fortunes for South Africans in Europe

Bafana Bafana striker Dino Ndlovu scored twice as his Azerbaijan side Qarabag claimed a comfortable 2-0 win over Inter to stay top of the league in ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Chiefs pressured to give supremo Kaizer Motaung perfect birthday gift

Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela will be under added pressure to give supremo Kaizer Motaung the perfect birthday gift with victories over fierce ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Williams vows to keep on improving after MTN8 final penalty heroics

Ronwen Williams got praise from his coach Eric Tinkler for the two crucial saves he made during the 4-2 penalty shoot-out win over Cape Town City in ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Motsepe wants Mosimane to stay at Sundowns for many years to come

With Pitso Mosimane approaching five years as head coach of Mamelodi Sundowns in December‚ president Patrice Motsepe want him to become the Sir Alex ...
Sport
5 hours ago

