Soccer

Q or no Q‚ we want the league‚ says Baroka coach Kgoloko Thobejane

19 October 2017 - 12:03 By Tiisetso Malepa
Kgoloko Thobejane coach of Baroka FC during the Absa Premiership match between Baroka FC and Ajax Cape Town at Peter Mokaba Stadium on September 23, 2017 in Polokwane, South Africa.
Kgoloko Thobejane coach of Baroka FC during the Absa Premiership match between Baroka FC and Ajax Cape Town at Peter Mokaba Stadium on September 23, 2017 in Polokwane, South Africa.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Surprise Absa Premiership leaders Baroka FC are in contention to win the first Q-Innovation prize of the season‚ but coach Kgoloko Thobejane says it is the title itself his team are after and not mid-season accolades.

Baroka and Golden Arrows remain the only two unbeaten teams in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) after playing out to a 1-1 draw in Polokwane on Wednesday evening to retain positions one and two respectively.

The PSL hands out a R1‚5 million cheque for the Q-Innovation quarterly winners.

“We are concentrating on position one. Q or no Q‚ it’s not a problem as long as we are in position one‚” said Thobejane after his team’s draw‚ which saw them remain two points clear at the top of the PSL after eight matches.

“If someone takes it [the Q-Innovation] we don’t have a problem. Ours is to be there in position one and maintain it [come the end of the season].”

It is not the first time that the eccentric Baroka coach has said his team wants to win the Premiership despite their top-flight inexperience.

Thobejane was dismissed as a clown when he made the daring claim that his side would win the title in their first season in the top-flight last season and was left with egg on his face after Baroka survived relegation by the skin of their teeth.

But‚ with the Limpopo outfit sitting pretty at the top of the PSL table on 16 points and still unbeaten after eight matches‚ who can blame the Baroka coach for believing his team can beat the odds and march to the title.

“We don’t want to see ourselves second or third. We need this Premiership title more than anyone because we can see we have it‚ so why don’t we keep it‚” said Thobejane.

Baroka can stretch their lead with a win on Sunday when struggling champions Bidvest Wits visit Peter Mokaba Stadium.

READ MORE:

Tickets for Bafana-Senegal go on sale at R30 as SAFA aims to fill up stadium

Having learnt the hard way with less than 20 000 fans attending Bafana Bafana’s last World Cup qualifier against Burkina Faso‚ the South African ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Baroka remain two points clear after home draw against Arrows

Kgoloko Thobejane may not be completely satisfied with Wednesday's 1-1 draw at home to Golden Arrows at Peter Mokaba Stadium, but he will take some ...
Sport
15 hours ago

Polokwane City emerge 3-2 winners against AmaZulu in Umlazi

Polokwane City put their losing form behind them on Wednesday in a five-goal game at AmaZulu to move away from the relegation zone as they marked ...
Sport
16 hours ago

Orlando Pirates held by bottom club Platinum Stars at FNB Stadium

Orlando Pirates would have made hard work of a slender victory against a frail Platinum Stars, but to draw this Absa Premiership game 1-1 at FNB ...
Sport
16 hours ago

Most read

  1. Tickets for Bafana-Senegal go on sale at R30 as SAFA aims to fill up stadium Soccer
  2. T20 Global League staff 'not properly told of postponement' Cricket
  3. Q or no Q‚ we want the league‚ says Baroka coach Kgoloko Thobejane Soccer
  4. After everything‚ AB de Villiers is still at centre stage Cricket
  5. Contracted Boks to gather in Cape Town Rugby

Latest Videos

Meet SA's coolest granny
[Not for sensitive viewers] Body of missing toddler found in KZN debris

Related articles

  1. Tickets for Bafana-Senegal go on sale at R30 as SAFA aims to fill up stadium Soccer
  2. Baroka remain two points clear after home draw against Arrows Soccer
  3. Polokwane City emerge 3-2 winners against AmaZulu in Umlazi Soccer
  4. Orlando Pirates held by bottom club Platinum Stars at FNB Stadium Soccer
  5. Senegal include Sadio Mane in squad to meet Bafana Soccer
  6. PSL announces Telkom Knockout dates and venues Soccer
  7. I’m happy because Komphela is my 'brother', says Pitso after Chiefs defeat Soccer
  8. Roger De Sa admits he's bitten off a lot to chew at Platinum Stars Soccer
  9. How Komphela's 'Tight' game plan in makeshift defence downed Sundowns Soccer
  10. Rare win in Cape shows Bloem Celtic are going places‚ says coach Jelusic Soccer
  11. That's it, no more experiments‚ says City coach Benni McCarthy Soccer
X