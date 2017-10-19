Surprise Absa Premiership leaders Baroka FC are in contention to win the first Q-Innovation prize of the season‚ but coach Kgoloko Thobejane says it is the title itself his team are after and not mid-season accolades.

Baroka and Golden Arrows remain the only two unbeaten teams in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) after playing out to a 1-1 draw in Polokwane on Wednesday evening to retain positions one and two respectively.

The PSL hands out a R1‚5 million cheque for the Q-Innovation quarterly winners.

“We are concentrating on position one. Q or no Q‚ it’s not a problem as long as we are in position one‚” said Thobejane after his team’s draw‚ which saw them remain two points clear at the top of the PSL after eight matches.

“If someone takes it [the Q-Innovation] we don’t have a problem. Ours is to be there in position one and maintain it [come the end of the season].”

It is not the first time that the eccentric Baroka coach has said his team wants to win the Premiership despite their top-flight inexperience.

Thobejane was dismissed as a clown when he made the daring claim that his side would win the title in their first season in the top-flight last season and was left with egg on his face after Baroka survived relegation by the skin of their teeth.

But‚ with the Limpopo outfit sitting pretty at the top of the PSL table on 16 points and still unbeaten after eight matches‚ who can blame the Baroka coach for believing his team can beat the odds and march to the title.

“We don’t want to see ourselves second or third. We need this Premiership title more than anyone because we can see we have it‚ so why don’t we keep it‚” said Thobejane.

Baroka can stretch their lead with a win on Sunday when struggling champions Bidvest Wits visit Peter Mokaba Stadium.