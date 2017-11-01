Mamelodi Sundowns duo of goalkeeper Denis Onyango and enterprising midfielder Percy Tau have been nominated for the prestigious African Player of the Year Award.

Onyango‚ who is the reigning African Player of the Year based in Africa following his exploits when the Brazilians won the CAF Champions League last year‚ and attacker Tau have been the stand-out and consistent performers for coach Pitso Mosimane in all competitions over the past two seasons.

They are facing stiff competition from the likes of Cote d’Ivoire and Manchester United defender Eric Bailly‚ Mohamed Salah of Egypt and Liverpool‚ Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Gabon and Borussia Dortmund‚ Senegal and Liverpool star striker Sadio Mane and Victor Moses of Nigeria and Chelsea.

The winner will be decided by votes from the head coaches‚ technical directors of the national associations affiliated to Caf‚ members of the CAF Technical and Development Committee and a panel of media experts.

The Awards Gala will be held on 4 January 2018 in Accra‚ Ghana.

Onyango and Tau were also nominated in the African Player of the Year – based in Africa - together with midfielder Dean Furman and striker Jeremy Brockie of SuperSport United‚ who helped Matsatsantsa a Pitori to the final of the Confederations Cup against TP Mazembe.