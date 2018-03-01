Soccer

Sredojevic continues his attempt to take the spotlight from Pirates

01 March 2018 - 09:49 By Marc Strydom
Orlando Pirates head coach Milutin Sredojevic during the Absa Premiership 2017/18 Press Conference at PSL Offices, Johannesburg South Africa on the 28 February 2018.
Orlando Pirates head coach Milutin Sredojevic during the Absa Premiership 2017/18 Press Conference at PSL Offices, Johannesburg South Africa on the 28 February 2018.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic has said that his team’s 4-2 Absa Premiership victory against Chippa United in their last game proved what he has been saying about Bucs being a work in progress.

Pirates’ impressive form and positive football‚ and also just a general increasing dynamism in their style of play under Sredojevic‚ have raised hopes among Buccaneers fans of a victory in Saturday’s big Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium (kickoff: 3.30pm).

In particular‚ the six-goal thriller in Port Elizabeth against Chippa on Sunday has tongues wagging.

But Sredojevic said‚ if anything‚ the game‚ far from being convincing‚ proved that Pirates have much tightening up to do.

“It was not emphatic.

"If we are caught in a terrible trap to be 1-0 down‚ then needed to fight back to 1-1‚ then 2-2‚ and going to 84 minutes at 3-2 and then winning 4-2‚ this is not emphatic‚” Pirates’ coach said.

“As far as I understand emphatic is you score all these four goals in the first 15 minutes and then are waiting to the end.

“This is why we are really in a mood where we need to do things critically because it’s unacceptable for a team of our standing to concede two goals.

"And then it’s standard to score four goals.

“So‚ in looking at keeping the attacking part‚ and improving the defensive part‚ this is the formula that we are doing in the last polishing aspects for Saturday.”

Pirates have lost once in eight PSL games‚ winning six of those‚ to charge to second and sit just four points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

READ MORE:

Only 20 000 tickets left to the Pirates vs Chiefs Soweto derby showdown

The hype around Saturday’s Soweto Derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs will be matched by the capacity crowd of about 88 000 fans at the ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Shots fired as Chiefs' Mphahlele says Pirates' Jele is lying at Soweto derby press briefing

Shots were fired early‚ though it was friendly fire made in banter‚ by Kaizer Chiefs’ defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele at Orlando Pirates counterpart ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Saturday’s Soweto derby will not be a 'lovely draw'‚ says Mark Williams

Saturday’s Soweto derby will not be a “lovely draw”‚ former Kaizer Chiefs striker Mark Williams has said.
Sport
1 day ago

Five reasons why derby between Pirates and Chiefs could end in a draw

Of the 41 Soweto derby (league) matches played since the launch of the PSL in the 1996/1997 season‚ 21 of them have ended in draws‚ leaving the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Pirates coach Sredojevic admits surprise at Chiefs' bigger fan turnout at last derby

With both Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs chasing leaders Mamelodi Sundowns for the Absa Premiership title‚ Saturday’s derby will be anything but ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Philander snares key wicket of Warner on the stroke of lunch at Kingsmead Cricket
  2. Rassie Erasmus finally confirmed as new Springbok coach Rugby
  3. Sredojevic continues his attempt to take the spotlight from Pirates Soccer
  4. How bullies in East London prepared Bholi for the rigours of Super Rugby Rugby
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

‘This hospital qualifies as a kraal for Ramaphosa’s buffaloes’: Malema blames ...
Drone captures snowmobile breaking through ice

Related articles

  1. Fixtures set for SA clubs in African club competition Soccer
  2. Roger de Sa insists Platinum Stars can escape the relegation quicksand Soccer
  3. Shots fired as Chiefs' Mphahlele says Pirates' Jele is lying at Soweto derby ... Soccer
  4. Nonkonyana threatens legal action to stop Safa presidential elections Soccer
  5. SuperSport prioritise Premiership interests over Caf competition Soccer
  6. 'I’d rather lose 4-3 in Maritzburg than win 5-0 in Durban'‚ says Fadlu Davids Soccer
  7. Pitso Mosimane admits Mamelodi Sundowns 'are a little bit greedy' Soccer
  8. Kgaswane double sees Baroka to vital win over Cape Town City Soccer
  9. Fans lash out at Bolt after claims he'd joined a soccer club are revealed to be ... Soccer
  10. Saturday’s Soweto derby will not be a 'lovely draw'‚ says Mark Williams Soccer
  11. Five reasons why derby between Pirates and Chiefs could end in a draw Soccer
  12. Pirates coach Sredojevic admits surprise at Chiefs' bigger fan turnout at last ... Soccer
X