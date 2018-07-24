Brandon Petersen is refusing a move from Ajax Cape Town to Mamelodi Sundowns because the champions are reportedly also signing Reyaad Pieterse‚ taking to five their number of goalkeepers for the new season.

Petersen’s decision threatens to scupper a complicated swap deal between Sundowns and relegated Ajax that also sees captain Mosa Lebusa heading to Masandawana in return for cash and players on loan for the coming season.

Keletso Makgalwa and Khayelihle Shozi‚ two youngsters from Sundowns’ academy‚ are already training at Ajax in anticipation of completion of the deal.