“We have erected tents there as temporary shelter but this is all a short term solution. The City of Johannesburg’s housing officials and the human settlements department will step in to find long term solutions he said.

A total of 385 people were displaced when a fire spread through several floors of the dilapidated Cape York flats. Seven people were killed. One died after leaping out of a window of the burning building while six others died either from smoke inhalation or from the flames.

At the temporary shelter‚ water and sanitation had been provided.

“Breakfast‚ lunch and dinner is also served. We have also given out hygiene and food packs although it is not enough for everyone‚” said Motlhale.

“In terms of schooling‚ the advantage is that many of the children are on school holidays but the department of education will be coming in to see how they can assist in terms of transportation for learners from the stadium‚ school uniforms and school materials.” Some of the displaced residents claimed to have lost their identity documents and passports in the blaze.

Officials from the department of home affairs would assist in the reapplication for these.

The biggest issue however‚ has been the rampant substance abuse from some of those who lived in the building.

“We have had to call in law enforcement officials to deal with the drug and nyaope problem‚” said Motlhale.

Police have since shut the building‚ deeming it a safety hazard.

The building owner has since received a court interdict barring any of those who had hijacked his building from re-entering the premises‚ said Motlhale.

The Cape York building was in a dire state with no water‚ electricity and sanitation on the premises. Residents used buckets for sanitation and generators were used to power some of the units. Candles and paraffin stoves were used for light and cooking.

