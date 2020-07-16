COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Studies paint horrifying picture of jobs, food crisis

July 16 2020 - 07:56

Eastern Cape Cogta MEC in bizarre call for quarantine 'comradeship'

People accused of wrongdoing should not be held accountable while in quarantine as their immune system might not be able to handle the stress, resulting in them dying.

This was the shocking call made by Eastern Cape co-operative governance & traditional affairs MEC Xolile Nqatha during a virtual memorial service of the late Buffalo City Metro speaker, Alfred Mtsi, in East London on Wednesday.