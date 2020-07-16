South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Studies paint horrifying picture of jobs, food crisis

According to Worldometer, a website providing Covid-19 stats daily, the latest cumulative number of infections puts SA in eighth place in the global rankings.

16 July 2020 - 07:24 By TimesLIVE
The country's biggest food manufacturers are falling short when it comes to nutrition, a survey has revealed. File image
Image: 123RF/fesenko

July 16  2020 - 08:00

Things were bad for teachers even before Covid-19. Now they’re terrible

Distress, confusion, anxiety, stress and helplessness plague many SA teachers, particularly at under-resourced schools​​.

A webinar delves into the truths about teaching in the age of Covid-19.

July 16  2020 - 07:56

Eastern Cape Cogta MEC in bizarre call for quarantine 'comradeship'

People accused of wrongdoing should not be held accountable while in quarantine as their immune system might not be able to handle the stress, resulting in them dying.

This was the shocking call made by Eastern Cape co-operative governance & traditional affairs MEC Xolile Nqatha during a virtual memorial service of the late Buffalo City Metro speaker, Alfred Mtsi, in East London on Wednesday.

July 16 2020 - 7:14

Collective agreed on reopening schools, must agree on whether to shut them, suggests Ramaphosa

Discussions on the reopening of schools are being held this week to seek an all-inclusive way forward.

This is according to President Cyril Ramaphosa who on Wednesday evening took part in a virtual imbizo, answering questions from ordinary South Africans on their concerns amid the pandemic that has led the country to a harsh lockdown.

July 16 2020 - 7:00

Back to school? — 5 critics who have opposed reopening

The department of basic education is under pressure, as calls to halt schooling until the Covid-19 storm is over continue to gain momentum.

Civic organisations, politicians and educators have criticised the government, accusing it  of “disregarding the lives of teachers and pupils by insisting on the continuation of academic activities”.

On Tuesday, there were 298,292 identified cases of Covid-19 in SA and 4,346 deaths.

July 16 2020 - 7:00

The open/closed yo-yo of early childhood development centres: a timeline

Government contradictions continue to play out publicly following social development minister Lindiwe Zulu backing the reopening of early childhood development centres (ECDCs)

This week, Zulu said the department wasn't opposing the reopening of these facilities. This after basic education minister Angie Motshekga last week announced that ECD centres and pre-grade R grades would not reopen on July 6.

July 16 2020 - 6:00

Covid-19 studies paint horrifying picture of jobs, food crisis

A dozen academic papers have laid bare the damage wrought by Covid-19 on employment, healthcare and food security. 

This the grim breakdown.

