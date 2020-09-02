COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA records just under 2,000 Covid-19 cases

September 2 2020 - 07:35

New Covid-19 app could prevent hospital admissions and save lives

The national health department will on Wednesday launch a life-saving mobile application, Covid Alert SA, to strengthen South Africa’s digital contact tracing efforts.

As of Monday night, the country has a cumulative total of 627,041 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 540,823 recoveries and 14,192 deaths.

It is estimated that if 100 infections were reported using the app it could prevent as many as 15 to 20 hospital admissions and save two lives.