COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA records just under 2,000 Covid-19 cases

02 September 2020 - 07:32 By TimesLIVE
Passengers queue to board a flight at Tribhuvan International Airport after it reopened with limited international flights allowed to operate amid the spread of the coronavirus disease in Kathmandu, Nepal September 2 2020.
September 2 2020 - 07:35

New Covid-19 app could prevent hospital admissions and save lives

The national health department will on Wednesday launch a life-saving mobile application, Covid Alert SA, to strengthen South Africa’s digital contact tracing efforts.

As of Monday night, the country has a cumulative total of 627,041 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 540,823 recoveries and 14,192 deaths.

It is estimated that if 100 infections were reported using the app it could prevent as many as 15 to 20 hospital admissions and save two lives.

September 2 2020 - 07:27

SA records just under 2,000 Covid-19 cases

