COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA moves to alert level 4 for 14 days : Cyril Ramaphosa

June 28 2021 - 08:22

Settlements locked down as Fiji endures deadly coronavirus wave

At the Qauia settlement, a community of more than 2,000 near Fiji's capital of Suva, police stand guard to ensure no one other than health workers comes in - or out - of an area that has become a hotspot of Covid-19 infections.

After keeping the coronavirus at bay last year, Fiji, with a population of about 900,000, is now recording as many as 300 new cases a day as part of a wave of infections linked to the highly transmissible Delta strain, a variant first detected in India.

The spread has been rampant in the Pacific island's close-knit settlements, with Qauia representing the fastest-growing cluster, according to health authorities.

"The names of those who are sick are not mentioned. Those within the zone who are sick, their names are not publicised so we do not know who is sick nor do we know if any of our relatives are sick," said Sefaira Vere Waqaituinayau, who has family members in Qauia.

"So what we do is we organise food and other items to be taken into the zone, through the police or soldiers, to deliver to our relatives."

Although the total number of infections in Qauia is not public, the settlement recorded 153 cases in a single day last week, according to official data.

Reuters