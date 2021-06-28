COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA moves to alert level 4 for 14 days : Cyril Ramaphosa
June 28 2021 - 08:22
Settlements locked down as Fiji endures deadly coronavirus wave
At the Qauia settlement, a community of more than 2,000 near Fiji's capital of Suva, police stand guard to ensure no one other than health workers comes in - or out - of an area that has become a hotspot of Covid-19 infections.
After keeping the coronavirus at bay last year, Fiji, with a population of about 900,000, is now recording as many as 300 new cases a day as part of a wave of infections linked to the highly transmissible Delta strain, a variant first detected in India.
The spread has been rampant in the Pacific island's close-knit settlements, with Qauia representing the fastest-growing cluster, according to health authorities.
"The names of those who are sick are not mentioned. Those within the zone who are sick, their names are not publicised so we do not know who is sick nor do we know if any of our relatives are sick," said Sefaira Vere Waqaituinayau, who has family members in Qauia.
"So what we do is we organise food and other items to be taken into the zone, through the police or soldiers, to deliver to our relatives."
Although the total number of infections in Qauia is not public, the settlement recorded 153 cases in a single day last week, according to official data.
Reuters
June 28 2021 - 08:15
Japan Olympic Committee chief says strict border controls needed to prevent Covid-19 spread
There is no way there will be zero coronavirus cases among athletes arriving for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, so border controls need to be strict to stop the spread, said Japanese Olympic Committee President Yasuhiro Yamashita at a news conference on Monday.
He also added that imposing restrictions such as requiring delegations from countries like India to quarantine was necessary to gain the understanding of the Japanese public.
With less than a month until the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games start, more athletic delegations have been arriving in Japan. Two members of the Ugandan delegation tested positive for coronavirus.
Reuters
June 28 2021 - 08:00
More infectious Covid-19 variants account for most UAE cases, authority says
New coronavirus infections in the United Arab Emirates are mostly from more infectious variants leading to an increase in the number of virus-linked deaths, a federal authority has said.
The Gulf Arab state, with a population of about 9 million, has had one of the world's fastest vaccination campaigns.
However, cases have risen over the past month to more than 2,000 new infections a day, though that is still below a peak in February.
On Saturday, the UAE recorded 10 deaths, its highest single daily toll since March, according to the Reuters Covid-19 tracker.
The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said the increase in deaths was due to the spread of the Beta, Delta and Alpha variants.
The Beta variant, first detected in South Africa, is the most dominant variant in the UAE, accounting for 39.2% of cases, it said.
Delta, first detected in India, accounts for 33.9% of infections. Alpha, first detected in Britain, accounts for 11.3%, it said on Twitter late on Sunday.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) this month warned that Delta was becoming the globally dominant variant of the disease with its increased transmissibility.
Reuters
June 28 2021 - 07:28
Calls for faster vaccine rollout and help for businesses hit by lockdown
Political parties have accused government of forcing South Africans to pay the price for vaccine rollout failures by adopting the adjusted level 4 lockdown, while concern is mounting for those at risk of losing their incomes.
Trade union federation Cosatu said relief needed to be provided for those sectors of the economy prohibited from trading or required to downscale, including the liquor, tourism, hospitality, sports and events sectors.
Two liquor industry bodies have asked the president to reconsider the 14-day ban on alcohol sales, with one saying it is considering taking legal action.
June 28 2021 - 07:00
‘Job hunting is going to be difficult’: SA weighs in on Ramaphosa moving the country to level 4
Scores have reacted to the move to level 4 lockdown following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on Sunday night.
The president moved the country from level 3 to level 4 for 14 days, citing the increase in Covid-19 cases.
The move comes after a meeting of the national coronavirus command council, the president’s co-ordinating council and cabinet after the shocking news that the Delta variant is dominant in SA.
June 28 2021 - 06:30
Australia's Covid-19 response team holds urgent meeting amid outbreak
Australia's Covid-19 response committee is due to hold an emergency meeting on Monday as outbreaks of the highly contagious Delta variant across the country prompted a lockdown in Sydney and renewed restrictions elsewhere.
Around 18 million Australians, or around 70% of the population, are now under some form of lockdown or Covid-related restrictions as officials grapple with Covid-19 flare-ups in almost every state or territory.
"I think we are entering a new phase of this pandemic, with the more contagious Delta strain," federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg told the Australian Broadcasting Corp on Monday, adding Australia was facing a "critical time" in its fight against Covid-19.
The national security committee, chaired by Prime Minister Scott Morrison, will be briefed by the country's chief medical officer later on Monday, Frydenberg said.
Sydney, Australia's most populous city and home to a fifth of Australia's 25 million people, was plunged into a two-week lockdown over the weekend.
Reuters
June 28 2021 - 06:20
India reports 46,148 new Covid-19 cases, 979 deaths
India reported on Monday 46,148 new Covid-19 infections over the past 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed.
The South Asian country's total Covid-19 case load now stands at 30.27 million, while total fatalities are at 396,730, the data showed. India's coronavirus-related deaths rose by 979 overnight.
Reuters
June 28 2021 - 06:10
If you smell someone’s BO in an enclosed space, you’re in dire Covid danger
Put on an extra jersey, open your window and always wear a mask.
That’s the message from the GreenFlag Association, which is researching air quality in minibus taxis, to South African taxi drivers.
As the rate of Covid-19 infections continues to increase, particularly in Gauteng, the public benefit organisation focused on promoting awareness of good ventilation in closed spaces, this week reiterating that poorly ventilated public transport has the potential to be a super-spreader.
GreenFlag has found that public transport is the perfect environment for spreading Covid-19, especially in winter temperatures when commuters prefer to keep vehicle windows closed.
The organisation is working with students at the Durban University of Technology (DUT) to research air quality in minibus taxis.
June 28 2021 - 06:00
WATCH | Cyril Ramaphosa announces SA will move back to level 4
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced new regulations on Sunday evening as Covid-19 cases continued to surge in SA.
The president was addressing the nation on developments in the country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic. He has placed the country on adjusted level 4.
The address follows meetings of the national coronavirus command council, the president’s co-ordinating council and cabinet.
The government was forced to meet on Saturday and Sunday following the shocking news of the Delta variant which is now dominant in SA.
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 55,920 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 15,036 new cases, which represents a 26.9% positivity rate. A further 122 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 59,900 to date. Read more: pic.twitter.com/P8oDewm0du— NICD (@nicd_sa) June 27, 2021