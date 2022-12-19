Phala Phala became part of SA's vocabulary this year after news emerged of a burglary at President Cyril Ramaphosa's farm two years ago.
Phala Phala: Everything you need to know about the year's biggest scandal
Image: GCIS
Phala Phala became part of SA's vocabulary this year after news emerged of a burglary at President Cyril Ramaphosa's farm two years ago.
SA's new buzzword, like load-shedding and state capture before it, dominated the national conversation for several months. It was the source of countless questions, debates and outrage.
Here's what you need to know about arguably the year's biggest scandal:
WHAT IS PHALA PHALA?
Phala Phala Wildlife is a game farm owned by President Cyril Ramaphosa, advertised thus: “Phala Phala Wildlife is decidedly a rare game breeder of the future. We have focused on acquiring the best genetics in buffalo, white impala, sable antelope, roan antelope and golden oryx. The offspring of these well-chosen, top-quality animals are proof our targeted strategy of genetic choice is correct."
WHERE IS IT?
The farm is in Bela-Bela, Limpopo, alongside other private game farms and breeders.
WHY THE BIG DEAL?
Former spy boss Arthur Fraser laid criminal charges against Ramaphosa at the Rosebank police station in June after “the theft of millions of US dollars [reportedly more than $4m] concealed within the premises of the president’s Phala Phala farm in Waterberg by criminals who were [allegedly] colluding with his domestic worker”.
Fraser said the president concealed the crime from authorities.
Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, confirmed the theft but denied the president was involved.
“On being advised of the robbery, President Ramaphosa reported the incident to the head of the Presidential Protection Unit of the police service for investigation.
“President Ramaphosa stands ready to co-operate with any law-enforcement investigation of these matters,” said Magwenya.
Several political parties and NGOs called for the president to step down amid the controversy.
Ramaphosa told journalists he would not step aside, as this could be seen as him conceding he would interfere with the investigation.
If that money was in the wrong place at the wrong time, authorities must intervene: Mantashe on ‘farmgate’
HAVEN’T WE HEARD OF PHALA PHALA BEFORE?
In 2020 People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta) in the US released a damning statement on Ramaphosa’s alleged involvement in trophy hunting.
The group accused him of secretly profiting from animal cruelty at the farm.
The presidency denied the allegations.
“Neither Phala Phala nor President Ramaphosa are engaged in illegal or unethical activities in any form,” it said.
“Phala Phala Wildlife notes Peta US has previously made false allegations regarding the president’s interest in racing-pigeon breeding.
“President Ramaphosa has been a pigeon breeder since the age of 16 and owned a flock of pigeons as a young man living in Soweto in the 1960s and 1970s.”
DID THIS CASE AGAINST RAMAPHOSA GO ANYWHERE?
The allegations sparked a political storm, with spokesperson for the Jacob Zuma Foundation Mzwanele Manyi questioning why police minister Bheki Cele was not alerted immediately.
Cele told journalists cases were not reported directly to him, and he was not privy to information surrounding those under investigation.
“Nobody reports cases to me. They investigate, take them to court and many of those cases I will see at court. This one was opened a few days ago. Like all other cases, it will be investigated.
“National police commissioners and the Hawks don’t report to me which case and who they are investigating. I usually hear from them when they give the report to the portfolio committee,” said the minister.
IS THERE VIDEO EVIDENCE OF THE BURGLARY?
In June a CCTV video purportedly of the burglary emerged.
In it, two men can be seen sneaking around a house, moving cameras as they navigate their way towards the entrance. In another frame, the men are seen searching inside the home.
The video was allegedly among evidence submitted to police by Fraser.
DID THEY FIND THE BURGLARS?
The Sunday Times reported on an explosive interview by an alleged mastermind. In it, a man purporting to be Imanuwela David spoke of how easy it was for him and his gang to enter Phala Phala.
He said he and his cousin Eric, or Erkki Shikongo, were alerted to a stash of cash hidden in a sofa at Ramaphosa’s farm by one of the president’s employees.
“She’s a cleaner. She came across a sofa full of US money, dollars. Then she sent a picture to my cousin. Erik said you must be lying, take a sample and bring it. She took a sample of 200 notes.”
After establishing it was not counterfeit, they broke into the president’s home.
“It was easy. We just walked inside ... there was no armed robbery ... We took out the window and went inside. We went to the sofa. It’s a leather sofa.”
Meet Imanuwela David: The $4m Phala Phala heist ‘mastermind’ who became a tycoon overnight
HAS RAMAPHOSA EXPLAINED WHERE THE MONEY CAME FROM?
Addressing the National Assembly in September, the president said the money wasfrom the sale of game and denied money-laundering.
“I have been a cattle and game farmer for a number of years — a matter I have disclosed [to] parliament and the secretary of the cabinet. That is an activity that sometimes results in the sale of cattle and other animals.”
He said he did not know why a case number for the burglary was not provided.
WAS THERE ANY INVESTIGATIONS INTO THE MATTER?
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said in July it needed more facts before probing police involvement in the matter. This while the DA called for the FBI to investigate.
Ramaphosa was set to appear before the ANC integrity commission in July, but according to the Sunday Times, he failed to do so, leading to an ANC national executive committee meeting (NEC) to ensure he appeared before the commission “as a matter of urgency”.
He later did so.
Several other bodies announced investigations into the matter, but it was an independent panel of experts commissioned to look into whether Ramaphosa had a case to answer in parliament that grabbed headlines.
University of Cape Town (UCT) law professor Richard Calland quit the panel after being appointed thereto in September, with retired high court judge Thokozile Masipa and retired chief justice Sandile Ngcobo as chair.
His inclusion was challenged by opposition parties who questioned his impartiality and said he had shown a “consistent bias towards the president, which makes him unsuitable for this role”.
WHAT DID THE PANEL FIND?
The panel presented its report in November, concluding that, according to information it received on the matter, “the president may have committed a serious violation of sections 96(2)(a) (of the constitution) and a serious violation of section 34(1) of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, a serious misconduct in that the president violated section 96(2)(b) of the constitution by acting in a way that is inconsistent with his office, and a serious misconduct in that the president violated section 96(2)(b) by exposing himself to a situation involving a conflict between his official responsibilities and his private business.”
The findings sparked fresh calls for Ramaphosa to step aside and an ANC NEC meeting to discuss the matter.
WHAT DID RAMAPHOSA SAY ABOUT THE FINDINGS?
Ramaphosa maintained his innocence, saying he had endeavoured throughout his tenure as president to abide by his oath of office and respect the constitution, institutions, due process and law.
“I categorically deny that I have violated this oath in any way, and I similarly deny I am guilty of any of the allegations made against me,” he said.
Magwenya said the president was applying his mind to the report and would make an announcement in due course.
