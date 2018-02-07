Port Elizabeth-based long jump superstar Luvo Manyonga will be looking to start the year on a high at the Paris Indoor Meeting at Accorhotel Arena on Wednesday evening.

The 27-year-old arrived in France on Sunday for a whistle-stop tour and will compete in a two-legged series before returning to the country on Monday.

World champion Manyonga will be chasing a gold medal as he makes his indoor debut tonight.

This will be the first major event of the year for Manyonga and the athlete says he is looking forward to smashing the current South African record of 8.18 metres.

“I am really excited about this event tomorrow as it will be first ever indoor event and I am eager to see how things pan out‚” a confident Manyonga said this week.

“I have had a really tough training session in the build-up for this event and I cannot wait to show my current form.

"My fitness is at its best and I just want to unleash everything I have in store for this year.”

The two events in France form part of his preparations for the World Indoor Championships‚ in Birmingham‚ in March.

And after conquering all-comers on the outdoor circuit‚ Manyonga is now looking to become an all-round champion by clinching the world indoor title as well.

“My preparations and training have been going well and I will be chasing even bigger things this year.

“I am feeling really positive about this event and I am hoping to bring home good results.

“I have a lot in store for the year and I want to set a good foundation for all the other upcoming events.

“This is a new year and I have set bigger and better goals for myself.

“I know that I am well prepared and I have no pressure at all to perform at my optimum best‚” he said.

Manyonga will round up his visit to France at the 10th edition of the Metz Indoor Meeting on Sunday where he hopes to finish strongly.

More than 150 national and international athletes‚ representing 40 countries will be present.