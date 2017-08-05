Cricket

England on top after frenetic session

05 August 2017 - 14:40 By Telford Vice‚ Manchester
England's Jonny Bairstow is out for LBW with 99 runs on the second day of the fourth Test match between England and South Africa at Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester on August 5, 2017.
England's Jonny Bairstow is out for LBW with 99 runs on the second day of the fourth Test match between England and South Africa at Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester on August 5, 2017.
Image: Lindsey Parnaby / AFP

A total of 114 runs were scored and five wickets fell in a frenetic morning session on the second day in the fourth Test between England and South Africa at Old Trafford on Saturday.

South Africa were 12/1 at lunch in reply to England’s first innings of 362. Heino Kuhn was four with Hashim Amla on six.

England resumed on 260/6, and slumped to 312/9 inside the first 10 overs before a last-wicket stand of 50 between Jonny Bairstow and James Anderson saw them regain the advantage.

Philander's absence felt on dour first day at Old Trafford

A Vernon Philander-shaped vacuum gaped at the heart of South Africa’s attack at Old Trafford on Friday, and will again on Saturday.
Sport
20 hours ago

Bairstow powered England with aggressive batting until he was last out for 99, which he scored off 145 balls with 14 fours and a six.

Kagiso Rabada took 4/91 and was denied a five-wicket haul when Quinton de Kock dropped Bairstow on 53.

Rabada struck first for South Africa in the fifth over by inducing a drive by nightwatchman Toby Roland-Jones that was caught at cover.

Four overs later Rabada found Moeen Ali’s outside edge, and Faf du Plessis tumbled to take the catch at second slip.

Seven balls after that Morne Morkel bowled Stuart Broad with a pearler of an inswinger that hit the top of off stump.

Smith slams Philander: 'He can’t seem to make it through a series'

Graeme Smith has slammed the commitment of fast bowler Vernon Philander‚ who was ruled out of the fourth test against England at Old Trafford on ...
Sport
1 day ago

South Africa seemed set to snuff out England’s innings efficiently, but Bairstow and Anderson reversed the trend.

Bairstow, who scored 33 of his runs off 73 balls on Friday, doubled that effort on Saturday — clipping 66 off 73 balls.

He was trapped in front trying to sweep left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj.

South Africa openers Dean Elgar and Kuhn were separated after only three deliveries when Elgar was leg-before to Anderson for a duck.

 - TimesLIVE 

