England on top after frenetic session

A total of 114 runs were scored and five wickets fell in a frenetic morning session on the second day in the fourth Test between England and South Africa at Old Trafford on Saturday.

South Africa were 12/1 at lunch in reply to England’s first innings of 362. Heino Kuhn was four with Hashim Amla on six.

England resumed on 260/6, and slumped to 312/9 inside the first 10 overs before a last-wicket stand of 50 between Jonny Bairstow and James Anderson saw them regain the advantage.