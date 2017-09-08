Bollywood star Preity Zinta buys Stellenbosch T20 Global League team

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Friday confirmed Bollywood actress Preity Zinta as the owner of the Stellenbosch Monarchs in the upcoming T20 Global League.

The Monarch’s acquisition by Zinta‚ who is also the co-owners of IPL side Kings XI Punjab‚ means that all the eight teams in the inaugural Global League tournament have been sold.

“I am extremely proud to announce and warmly welcome Preity Zinta to South Africa and the T20 Global League family‚” said CSA chief executive Haroon Lorgat.

“The introduction of a Bollywood star like Preity Zinta speaks volumes for the T20 Global League and finalizes an eminent and enviable group of owners.