Bollywood star Preity Zinta buys Stellenbosch T20 Global League team

08 September 2017 - 12:17 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Kings XI Punjab owner and Bollywood actor Preity Zinta (L) takes a selfie with hear team's man of the match Sandeep Sharma after the teams victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore during the 2017 Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab at The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on May 5, 2017.
Image: Manjunath KIRAN / AFP

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Friday confirmed Bollywood actress Preity Zinta as the owner of the Stellenbosch Monarchs in the upcoming T20 Global League.

The Monarch’s acquisition by Zinta‚ who is also the co-owners of IPL side Kings XI Punjab‚ means that all the eight teams in the inaugural Global League tournament have been sold.

“I am extremely proud to announce and warmly welcome Preity Zinta to South Africa and the T20 Global League family‚” said CSA chief executive Haroon Lorgat.

“The introduction of a Bollywood star like Preity Zinta speaks volumes for the T20 Global League and finalizes an eminent and enviable group of owners.

"Her experience and stardom will add value to the T20GL. It pays to work diligently and to be patient when setting up a League of the magnitude we envisage‚” added Lorgat.

Zinta became the owner of the Kings Punjab XI in 2008 and at that stage was the only woman owner of an IPL team and she finds herself in a similar situation with the Paarl-based franchise.

“I would like to compliment and thank Haroon Lorgat from Cricket South Africa for his unrelenting persistence‚ passion and belief in the T20 Global league which inspired me to come on board‚” said Zinta.

“I firmly believe that this is the most exciting time for young South African cricketing talent.

"This league will give them an opportunity to take the leap from becoming the best in the country to becoming the best in the world.

"I hope the people of the winelands area of South Africa have an unrivalled fan experience during this tournament and believe together we will make our team and stadium something very special‚” she said.

Stellenbosch marquee player and Proteas Test captain Faf du Plessis expressed delight at learning about Zinta being his new team owner.

“I am very excited to see that Preity Zinta has come on board.

"I have heard from my team mates that she is very good to work with‚ so I’m looking forward to working with her and seeing how she impacts our team space.

"She is also very passionate about the sport and I am sure local fans will have an awesome time at Boland Park‚” commented Du Plessis.

The Stellenbosch team play their first home game on 4 November at Boland Park in Paarl against the Jo’burg Giants.

 - TimesLIVE

