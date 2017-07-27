Expect more Currie Cup entertainment from the Golden Lions and the Griquas

In hindsight‚ it was a good thing Ruan Combrinck saved the Lions from the Sharks' ambush job.

If that wasn't the case‚ the Sharks would have had to travel to New Zealand and the Currie Cup was going to be the main rugby fare.

Fortunately‚ the Lions will be hosting the Hurricanes‚ meaning the Golden Lions and the Griquas will be the starter for what could be a match of the ages.

Golden Lions v Griquas (Ellis Park‚ 12.30pm)

Both sides were on the receiving end of high-scoring matches where they gave as good as they got before being downed by the Pumas and the Blue Bulls respectively.