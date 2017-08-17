Burger Odendaal to lead the Blue Bulls against the Cheetahs

Burger Odendaal will lead the Blue Bulls in their Currie Cup clash against the Cheetahs at Loftus on Saturday.

Odendaal takes over the reins from Boom Prinsloo who has yielded to flu‚ while Shaun Adendorff takes over the stricken player's place on the side of the scrum.

Odendaal ran hard and straight lines in a losing cause in the second half of the Blue Bulls' defeat against Western Province at Newlands last week.

The Bulls showed encouraging signs in the second half of that match and their attack will be bolstered this week by the return of elusive fullback Warrick Gelant who has been released from the Springbok squad.