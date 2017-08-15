Deon Davids was on Tuesday formally confirmed as the Southern Kings coach for the next three PRO 14 campaigns while Western Province flyhalf Kurt Coleman was also unveiled as a new signing.

Davids‚ who has led the Kings in the last two Super Rugby campaigns‚ is no stranger to building a team and is ready to roll up his sleeves and do it all over again.

And it’s something he will need to do after eight players left the franchise.

Some were on loan during Super Rugby but others such as flank Tyler Paul and wing Makazola Mapimpi took up contracts with the Sharks and the Cheetahs respectively.

“We are pleased to have retained the services of Deon Davids as head coach for the next three years of our participation in the Guinness PRO14 Championship‚” Southern Kings Chief Operation Officer‚ Charl Crous said.