Rugby

Pumas humiliate Blue Bulls in Nelspruit

25 August 2017 - 21:57 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Mark Pretorius of the Steval Pumas scoring his second try during the Currie Cup match between Steval Pumas and Vodacom Blue Bulls at Mbombela Stadium on August 25, 2017 in Nelspruit, South Africa.
Mark Pretorius of the Steval Pumas scoring his second try during the Currie Cup match between Steval Pumas and Vodacom Blue Bulls at Mbombela Stadium on August 25, 2017 in Nelspruit, South Africa.
Image: Christiaan Kotze/Gallo Images

Mark Pretorius scored three of the Pumas’ eight tries as they crushed the Blue Bulls 51-15 during their one-sided Currie Cup clash played at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit on Friday night.

Pumas dominated in all departments for most parts of the game to register their first win over the Blue Bulls since August 2010.

It was horrendous night for ill-disciplined Bulls on the night of the first game for coach John Mitchell as they had Kefentse Mahlo, Jano Venter and Reuben van Heerden in the sin bin.

It was so bad that when Venter was shown a yellow card in the 45th minute, the Blue Bulls were reduced to 13-men as Van Heerden was already in the sin bin.

This victory has taken the Pumas to fourth on the standings with three wins from six outings while the Bulls have dropped to sixth with only two wins from the same number of matches.

Boks search for first win on the road in two years in unfriendly Salta

Results have gone so well for the Springboks this year – four wins in excess of 20 points from four home Tests – it’s easy to forget they haven’t won ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Pumas got the scoreboard ticking after ten minutes when Mark Pretorius, who was named the man-of-the-match for his hat-trick, touched down for an unconverted try.

Bulls registered their name on the score-sheet for the first time from the boot of Joshua Stander who successfully converted a penalty kick five minutes later.

After 22 minutes, the Pumas were not to be outdone as they further increased their lead with a three pointer of their own from the boot of Kobus Marais.

Just before the half hour mark, Bulls missed an opportunity to move within two points of the Pumas when Joshua Stander missed his second penalty of the night from a good kicking position.

The disappointment of missing the second penalty was offset two minutes later when Andre Warner scored the Bulls’ first try to give the visitors the lead for the first time in the match which allowed Stander to easily convert.

The Bulls were reduced to 14 men after 34 minutes when Kefentse Mahlo was sent to the bin for a ‘cynical’ challenge and the Pumas took immediate advantage to reclaim the lead through a try by Thembelani Bholi that was converted by Marais.

Beating Aussies second only to World Cup, say All Blacks

The All Blacks insisted they were under "massive" pressure for Saturday's Test against Australia, despite thrashing them last week -- and said they ...
Sport
10 hours ago

Pumas scored their third try of the match through Stefan Ungerer after they mounted a powerful attacking line-out with the hooter already having sounded and Marais registered his second conversion.

Pumas started the second half the way they left off before the break by further increasing their lead through a try by Kwezi Mona in the 42nd minute to allow Marais to convert.

The Bulls mission of launching a comeback suffered a huge setback when Jano Venter was shown a yellow card after 45 minutes for a dangerous tackle on Mark Pretorus who recovered immediately to score his second try of the match that was not converted.

Bulls suffered another blow with the third yellow of the night to Reuben van Heerden for a dangerous tackle which was the visitors reduced to 13 men.

Mark Pretorius scored his third try and the sixth for the Pumas on the night as the Bulls continued to disintegrate and the home side continued to tighten their grip on the game with another try by Ruwellyn Isbell just after the hour mark.

Hougaard only change to Springbok starting 15 vs Argentina in Salta

Experienced scrumhalf Francois Hougaard is the only change from last week to the Springbok starting XV selected to play against Argentina in Salta ...
Sport
1 day ago

With ten minutes remaining, Warrick Gelant scored a consolation try for the visitors but the Pumas were not done as they scored their eight and final try through Frankie Herne that was converted by Gerrit Smith to go over the 50 points mark.

Scorers

Pumas:          (22)     51

Tries: M Pretorius (3), Bholi, Ungerer, Mona, Isbell, Herne

Conversions: Marais (3), Smith (1)

Penalties: Marais

Blue Bulls:    (10)     15

Tries: Warner, Gelant

Conversions: Stander

Penalties: Stander

 - TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Boks search for first win on the road in two years in unfriendly Salta Rugby
  2. Pumas humiliate Blue Bulls in Nelspruit Rugby
  3. Everything you need to know about the Mayweather vs McGregor money fight Sport
  4. Benni McCarthy’s ‘beginner’s luck’ in danger in round two against Wits Soccer
  5. Mayweather vs McGregor: here’s where to watch the big fight Sport

Latest Videos

KwaZulu-Natal teacher canes pupil at school
Student Protest Edgewood college

Related articles

  1. Boks search for first win on the road in two years in unfriendly Salta Rugby
  2. Sharks eyeing top of Currie Cup log against Province Rugby
  3. Beating Aussies second only to World Cup, say All Blacks Rugby
  4. Under pressure Blue Bulls face tricky test against Pumas Rugby
  5. 'We want to win but we don't put that out as ultimate objective,' says Lions ... Rugby
  6. Hougaard only change to Springbok starting 15 vs Argentina in Salta Rugby
  7. Boks must go on as they began Rugby
  8. Western Province and Aerios head to final legal confrontation Rugby
  9. Often maligned Nic de Jager entrusted with the Bulls armband Rugby
  10. Irate Sundowns coach Mosimane describes Loftus pitch as 'suicidal' Soccer
  11. SAFA provides clarity over SA's plans to host Afcon and Rugby World Cup Soccer
  12. Western Force win right to appeal Super Rugby axing Rugby
  13. Western Province pleased with defence but don’t want it to be a habit Rugby
  14. Cheetahs reshuffle coaches to cope with unique demands Rugby
  15. All Blacks hooker Coles set to return against Wallabies Rugby
X