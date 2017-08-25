Pumas humiliate Blue Bulls in Nelspruit

Mark Pretorius scored three of the Pumas’ eight tries as they crushed the Blue Bulls 51-15 during their one-sided Currie Cup clash played at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit on Friday night.

Pumas dominated in all departments for most parts of the game to register their first win over the Blue Bulls since August 2010.

It was horrendous night for ill-disciplined Bulls on the night of the first game for coach John Mitchell as they had Kefentse Mahlo, Jano Venter and Reuben van Heerden in the sin bin.

It was so bad that when Venter was shown a yellow card in the 45th minute, the Blue Bulls were reduced to 13-men as Van Heerden was already in the sin bin.

This victory has taken the Pumas to fourth on the standings with three wins from six outings while the Bulls have dropped to sixth with only two wins from the same number of matches.