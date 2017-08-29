Cape Town City boss John Comitis has come under fire after he threatened to move September’s money-spinning fixture with Kaizer Chiefs from Cape Town Stadium to Newlands.

Comitis used his club’s Facebook page to voice his disappointment on Tuesday after 800 fans were locked out of Sunday’s MTN8 semi-final first-leg match between City and Bidvest Wits.

He said only 3‚800 fans were in Cape Town Stadium. “I went into the VOC [venue operations centre] to try and persuade the police and ticketing security to allow for at least 800 more sales. But my plea fell on deaf ears‚” he said

But the City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for assets and facilities management‚ Stuart Diamond‚ said they were bound by legislation not to sell more tickets than the 5‚018 which were already printed and sold.