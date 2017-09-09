Western Province thrash Cheetahs at Newlands

The integrity of the Currie Cup will be tested in the coming weeks if the Free State Cheetahs don’t find a way to drastically improve after they suffered a humiliating 57-14 thrashing by Western Province on Saturday.

With precedence given to the Cheetahs PRO 14 commitments, which is utilising 28 players while another half a dozen players are injured or with the Springboks, Free State are down to using part-time professionals.

It’s no fault of the players or coach Daan Human that they are in this predicament but this version of the Cheetahs is out of its depth at Currie Cup level.

The speed, intensity and skill levels of the WP team was on another level and although many of these Cheetahs players such as promising flank Daniel Maartens, will no doubt improve over time, they have been thrown in the deep end due to the vagaries of rugby politics. They are floundering.