Chelsea complete signing of Spain forward Morata

English champions Chelsea have completed the signing of Spain forward Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid on a five-year-deal, the Premier League club announced on Friday.

The west London outfit said on Wednesday they had agreed a deal to sign the 24-year-old who has now passed his medical and will join the squad on their pre-season tour of Asia.

"I'm so happy to be here. It’s an incredible emotion to be part of this big club. I'm looking to work hard, score as many goals as I can and to win as many trophies as possible," Morata said on the club website (www.chelseafc.com).