10 August 2017 - 10:43 By Tiyani Mabasa
Bidvest Wits midfielder Elias Pelembe.
Image: Carl Fourie/Gallo Images

Bidvest Wits winger Elias Pelembe is ready for his 11th PSL season and he's in seventh heaven about the campaign ahead.

Pelembe‚ 33‚ has been playing in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) since 2007 when he joined SuperSport United from Mozambican side‚ Desportivo de Maputo.

He's had a lot of success winning trophies with SuperSport‚ Mamelodi Sundowns and Wits.

If you are thinking he's slowing down or that he's satisfied‚ then think again because he's still hungry.

"Sometimes people say now you are a little bit older‚ but I say age is just a number‚" he said this week.

"I'm still feeling fresh and I'm excited. It's a different season and every season I want something different. I'm very excited."

Pelembe‚ or simply Domingues in his home country Mozambique‚ has made 269 appearances in the decade he's been playing in South Africa's topflight and has 36 goals to his name.

He's hoping he will play another big role to help the Clever Boys defend their league and MTN8 crowns.

Wits will kick off the season when they host Golden Arrows in the MTN8 quarterfinals at Bidvest Stadium on Friday (8pm).

"We've been waiting and we've been working hard. We are so excited for the first game.

"It's important for us to defend the trophy‚ but it's also important to take it game by game‚" Pelembe continued.

"It's more easy to think like that‚ because this is the first game and it's our home game. It will be important to start with a win."

He rejected suggestions that Wits would be under pressure to defend their trophies and insisted that they have a quality squad to do well again.

"I think there's no pressure. It's normal that you want to win when you go to a game. We are not thinking like that and we are taking it game by game. Let's see what will happen‚" he added.

- TimesLIVE

