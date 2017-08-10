Bidvest Wits winger Elias Pelembe is ready for his 11th PSL season and he's in seventh heaven about the campaign ahead.

Pelembe‚ 33‚ has been playing in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) since 2007 when he joined SuperSport United from Mozambican side‚ Desportivo de Maputo.

He's had a lot of success winning trophies with SuperSport‚ Mamelodi Sundowns and Wits.

If you are thinking he's slowing down or that he's satisfied‚ then think again because he's still hungry.