Baxter says he is viewing Fortune as a potential Bafana Bafana assistant

16 August 2017 - 17:36 By Marc Strydom
Safa President Danny Jordaan (R), newly appointed men's senior national team assistant coach Quinton Fortune (M) and technical director Neil Tovey.
Image: Safa.net via Twitter

Quinton Fortune was part of Bafana Bafana's training session at FNB Stadium on Tuesday for Saturday's Chan qualifier second leg match against Zambia‚ but has not been appointed a full-time assistant coach yet.

Bafana coach Stuart Baxter said the relationship is still being assessed before any full-time appointment will be made.

Baxter is viewing Fortune as a potential assistant - along with other candidates.

He said‚ should Fortune be appointed as Bafana's second assistant‚ alongside first assistant Thabo Senong‚ the role for the former Manchester United and Bafana midfield star would be to be based in Europe (Fortune lives in England) and monitor overseas-based players‚ returning for national team matches.

"It's very much that it's been publicised that there are a few candidates‚ and Quinton is one of them‚" Baxter said.

"And because he's abroad‚ we can bring him in so he can see what we're doing and we can look at him. And we can see if there's a scenario where it can be advantageous.

"And there's a scenario where he's based over there (in Europe). He could look at a few of the foreign-based players‚ so we increase that part. And he could have a 50/50 role. But we need to discuss that with him.

"This is not a permanent thing. It's temporary until such time as we all agree that this is what we should do."

Baxter said Fortune might travel to Zambia for the severely understrength Bafana's second leg match (the score is currently 2-2 after Saturday's first leg in East London).

"We're contemplating it. He could travel there and have a look at what we do there‚ or he could stay with me and see how I prepare for a senior game.

"Or go and watch some of the PSL games‚ and give me a report and I'll have a look at that‚" the Bafana coach said.

Asked how soon a final decision on an assistant-coach might be made‚ Baxter said: "We've got a few other names that we are whittling through. And they're not all as straightforward as Quinton‚ because he's not attached to anybody.

"So I would imagine this one would be quite quick."

Baxter will not travel to Zambia with Bafana‚ staying behind to finalise his squad - to be announced on Monday - for the senior team who will meet Cape Verde in a crucial 2018 World Cup qualifier on September 1.

Senong will take charge of the Chan team in Zambia.

- TimesLIVE

