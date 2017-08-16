Quinton Fortune was part of Bafana Bafana's training session at FNB Stadium on Tuesday for Saturday's Chan qualifier second leg match against Zambia‚ but has not been appointed a full-time assistant coach yet.

Bafana coach Stuart Baxter said the relationship is still being assessed before any full-time appointment will be made.

Baxter is viewing Fortune as a potential assistant - along with other candidates.

He said‚ should Fortune be appointed as Bafana's second assistant‚ alongside first assistant Thabo Senong‚ the role for the former Manchester United and Bafana midfield star would be to be based in Europe (Fortune lives in England) and monitor overseas-based players‚ returning for national team matches.

"It's very much that it's been publicised that there are a few candidates‚ and Quinton is one of them‚" Baxter said.