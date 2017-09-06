Butler's future at Platinum Stars in jeopardy as board meets to decide his fate
Embattled Platinum Stars coach Peter Butler's future is on the line after it emerged that the club's board will meet in Rustenburg to decide his fate on Wednesday night.
One of the board members‚ who wished to remain anonymous and will be attending the emergency meeting‚ told TimesLIVE they believe that appointing the former Botswana national coach was a huge mistake.
“Look‚ the players are not happy with his style and they have lost confidence and trust in him‚" the insider said.
"When as a coach you have lost the dressingroom‚ it becomes difficult to motivate players and this is what is happening at the moment.
"He has shown in the opening two matches of the league that he is out of his depth and a non-starter and something has to be done as soon as possible to make sure that we get our campaign back on track.”
Dikwena appointed Butler on a two-year deal in June and he took over from Cavin Johnson‚ whose contract was not renewed.
But it appears the beleaguered coach will be the second to walk the plank in the PSL this season after Free State Stars fired Sammy Troughton last month.
Platinum Stars have lost their opening two matches in the league‚ which has left them in a precarious position at the foot of the 16-team standings.
In the next league match‚ they are away to SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Wednesday and it remains to be seen if Butler will still be on the bench.
- TimesLIVE
