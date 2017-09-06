Embattled Platinum Stars coach Peter Butler's future is on the line after it emerged that the club's board will meet in Rustenburg to decide his fate on Wednesday night.

One of the board members‚ who wished to remain anonymous and will be attending the emergency meeting‚ told TimesLIVE they believe that appointing the former Botswana national coach was a huge mistake.

“Look‚ the players are not happy with his style and they have lost confidence and trust in him‚" the insider said.

"When as a coach you have lost the dressingroom‚ it becomes difficult to motivate players and this is what is happening at the moment.