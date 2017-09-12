MTN8 final venue headache for PSL as Cape Town City call for neutrality

Cape Town City eagerly await the venue for their MTN8 final appearance against SuperSport United on October 14 but have warned they are not prepared to travel further than their opponents to get to the stadium chosen to host the trophy-deciding game.

“One thing I have made very clear right from the outset is that if I get onto a flight to a stadium‚ SuperSport (United) better be getting onto a flight too‚ to get to the same stadium‚” said chairman John Comitis after the Premier Soccer League said it would announce the venue on Thursday.

“I don’t want to be in a situation where they took a two-hour bus ride the day before the game but we had to fly up on a eight hour trip from door to door.

“We have to compete on an equal footing. That’s my base that I’m working from.”