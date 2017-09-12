MTN8 final venue headache for PSL as Cape Town City call for neutrality
Cape Town City eagerly await the venue for their MTN8 final appearance against SuperSport United on October 14 but have warned they are not prepared to travel further than their opponents to get to the stadium chosen to host the trophy-deciding game.
“One thing I have made very clear right from the outset is that if I get onto a flight to a stadium‚ SuperSport (United) better be getting onto a flight too‚ to get to the same stadium‚” said chairman John Comitis after the Premier Soccer League said it would announce the venue on Thursday.
“I don’t want to be in a situation where they took a two-hour bus ride the day before the game but we had to fly up on a eight hour trip from door to door.
“We have to compete on an equal footing. That’s my base that I’m working from.”
A neutral venue is to be chosen for the game with the added challenge of selecting a venue befitting the status of a cup final but also taking into consideration the limited support of the two clubs and avoiding the spectacle of open stands.
“There is consultation and they have set up a meeting for us to make our contribution.
"Usually they select two or three venues and ask us to give our preference‚” added the City owner‚ before cheekily adding: “I think if you want to get 35 to 40 000 thousand people‚ bring it to Cape Town!
"But we’ll have to ask SuperSport to concede to that one.
“You never know. It’s worth a shot. But I do believe you will get 35 to 40 000 people.
"It happened once before when Ajax Cape Town almost won the league (against Free State Stars in 2011) with one game to go.
"There were 34 000 people in the stadium.
"The match before there were 2 to 3 000.
"Capetonians come out for a worthy cause‚” said Comitis.
- TimesLIVE
