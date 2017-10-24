Soccer

Attacking riches will help Arsenal challenge on all fronts, says Wenger

24 October 2017 - 12:45 By Reuters
Arsenal's French manager Arsene Wenger (L) gestures alongside Arsenal's Chilean striker Alexis Sanchez during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at White Hart Lane in London, on April 30, 2017.
Image: Ian KINGTON / IKIMAGES / AFP

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is relishing the "luxury" of the multiple attacking options he hopes will enable the club to compete across all competitions this season.

Alexis Sanchez, Alexandre Lacazette and Mesut Ozil started together for the first time in the 5-2 Premier League rout of Everton last Sunday, while Olivier Giroud, Theo Walcott and Jack Wilshere were on the bench.

As Arsenal prepared to face Norwich City in the fourth round of the League Cup later on Tuesday, Wenger said the talent at his disposal would enable him to rotate his front line without any dilution of quality.

"That's the luxury I have at the moment and the difficulty I have as well," Wenger told the club's website. (www.arsenal.com)

"All these players do well, play well and they deserve to play.

"Fortunately, we have important games every week, so I can give competition to everybody. We have so much offensive force on the bench as well. It's really a strong point of the club at the moment."

Arsenal's attack will further be boosted when striker Danny Welbeck and midfielder Santi Cazorla return from their respective injuries.

In over two decades at Arsenal, the Frenchman has yet to win the League Cup but believes the current squad depth will allow the club to challenge for the trophy.

"I always focus on winning trophies in the Premier League and FA Cup domestically, and always used the League Cup as an education for our young players," Wenger added.

"But with this team I have the squad to go further, so let's see. Let's focus on winning the match against Norwich and then we'll see where we will go."

