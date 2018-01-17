Soccer

Chiefs coach Komphela admits he's 'desperate' to get Castro into action

17 January 2018 - 10:46 By Nick Said
Newly signed Kaizer Chiefs striker Leonardo Castro is flanked by the club's head coach Steve Komphela (L) and football manager Bobby Motaung (R) during the media briefing to unveil new players at Chiefs Village on January 10, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Newly signed Kaizer Chiefs striker Leonardo Castro is flanked by the club's head coach Steve Komphela (L) and football manager Bobby Motaung (R) during the media briefing to unveil new players at Chiefs Village on January 10, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Steve Komphela says he is happy with the balance of his Kaizer Chiefs squad and admits he is “desperate” to get striker Leonardo Castro into action.

Komphela says the Colombian forward is fit and ready for action‚ but is waiting for the completion of his work permit.

When that comes through he is likely to be drafted straight into the side.

“We are waiting for him to get his papers and as soon as that happens‚ he is ready.

"If he had them last week we could have introduced him [against Polokwane City]‚ so we are desperate to get his papers‚” Komphela says.

“The guy is a finisher‚ he is unbelievable‚ he is class and that is what you want.”

Castro‚ who arrived from Mamelodi Sundowns‚ is one of three signings by Chiefs in the January transfer window along with attacking midfielders Siphelele Ntshangase and Kabelo Mahlasela.

They also promoted left-back Siphosakhe Ntiyantiya from the development side.

Mahlasela is likely to be out for four months after suffering a knee injury in his first training session with the team‚ but Komphela still feels his squad is now better balanced and that the club have addressed one of his concerns – their potency going forward.

“For far too long we have had problems on top [in attack]‚” Komphela said.

“Everything else is OK – at the back‚ in the midfield‚ it is all OK.

"But we were not that convincing on top and now we have strengthened there.”

Komphela also revealed that he expects Ntshangase to be fit for Sunday’s league visit to Baroka FC after he had limped out of the 2-1 victory over Polokwane City last time out.

“It was just an irritation‚ he is OK‚” the coach said.

Chiefs are currently fourth in the league‚ five points beyond leaders Sundowns‚ but in the midst of a good run of form.

They have taken 10 points from the last 12 available and have a crunch clash looming against The Brazilians on January 27‚ where victory could see them catapulted back into the title race.

READ MORE:

Twitter reacts to Brockie's move from SuperSport to Sundowns

Twitter has been having a fun time with the huge news of SuperSport United striker Jeremy Brockie signing for Mamelodi Sundowns on Monday.
Sport
19 hours ago

Nedbank Cup draw throws up some mouth-watering ties

While the coaches of the six top PSL teams will not loose any sleep over the opponents they were drawn against in the last 32 of the Nedbank Cup‚ for ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Polokwane coach bracing himself for a tough outing against red-hot Pirates

After fighting hard but failing to get anything from their Premiership clash against Kaizer Chiefs at the weekend‚ Polokwane City coach Bernard ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Super Eagles coach relishing Free State Stars showdown

The Spanish coach of National First Division side Super Eagles‚ Antonio Flores‚ says their Nedbank Cup Last 32 clash against Free State Stars will be ...
Sport
20 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Chiefs coach Komphela admits he's 'desperate' to get Castro into action Soccer
  2. Why South Africans should thank Centurion's groundsman Cricket
  3. Kohli's absence on the final day in Centurion makes Elgar happy Cricket
  4. India face a tricky task in chasing 252 runs needed for victory without Kohli Cricket
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

First day of school at Hoërskool Overvaal rocked by protest
5 great South Africans from a "shithole" country

Related articles

  1. Wits coach Gavin Hunt 'hopeful' of adding more players to his squad Soccer
  2. SuperSport coach Tinkler denies bad blood with former player Brockie Soccer
  3. Returning to continental football a must for Pirates‚ says Sredojevic Soccer
  4. Chiefs, Pirates and Sundowns handed tricky test in Nedbank Cup draw Soccer
  5. Wales name Ryan Giggs as manager Soccer
  6. Sundowns finally get Brockie after SuperSport agree to his sale Soccer
  7. Cape Town City hand highly-rated Nodada four-year deal Soccer
  8. Ertugral believes striker Ndoro can save Ajax Cape Town Soccer
  9. Eymael will let Anas‚ Manqele leave for the right deal Soccer
  10. Chippa‚ Wits share the spoils in Port Elizabeth Soccer
X