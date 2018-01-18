Soccer

Keagan Dolly starts for Montpellier for first time in five months

18 January 2018 - 09:56 By Nick Said
Montpellier's South African forward Keagan Dolly (L) vies with Pontarlier's French midfielder Jeremie Courtet during the French Cup football match between Pontarlier (CAP) vs Montpellier (MHSC) at the Paul Robe stadium in Pontarlier, eastern France, on January 6, 2018.
Montpellier's South African forward Keagan Dolly (L) vies with Pontarlier's French midfielder Jeremie Courtet during the French Cup football match between Pontarlier (CAP) vs Montpellier (MHSC) at the Paul Robe stadium in Pontarlier, eastern France, on January 6, 2018.
Image: SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP

Keagan Dolly made a first start for French Ligue 1 side Montpellier in five months on Wednesday in the 1-1 draw with Bongani Zungu’s Amiens‚ a sign that perhaps his fortunes are changing at the club.

Dolly played the first 70 minutes of the game and supplied the assist for his side’s goal‚ scored by Ellyes Skhiri.

He was involved in some neat play on the edge of the box before laying off a perfectly-weighted pass for the on-rushing Skhiri to lash the ball home.

For Dolly it was a first start since August 26‚ and just a second of the season overall‚ having played a part in all four of Montpelliers’ games in 2018 so far.

That is a far cry from the first half of the season when he made just four appearances in all as injury kept him sidelined and he struggled to win back a place in the match-day squad.

He also featured in the 0-0 draw with star-studded Monaco at the weekend.

Zungu missed the match on Wednesday with a knee injury that he will hope will not keep him sidelined too long‚ having become a key cog in the Amiens midfield this season following a move from Vitoria Guimaraes in Portugal at the start of the campaign.

Dolly left Mamelodi Sundowns for Montpellier in January 2017 and since then has made seven starts and 14 sub appearances.

READ MORE:

Modiba solitary goal earns SuperSport victory over Maritzburg

SuperSport United's 1-0 Absa Premiership victory against Maritzburg United at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday night was built on ...
Sport
13 hours ago

Pitso hints at Uruguay striker Sirino being brought in to replace Billiat

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has hinted that new Uruguayan forward Gaston Sirino has been brought in as a potential replacement for Khama ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Manchester United can still hunt down leaders City, says Jones

Manchester United defender Phil Jones remembers his team's title meltdown six years ago and believes rivals Manchester City's 12-point lead in the ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Mamelodi Sundowns owner Patrice Motsepe parades new signings

Mamelodi Sundowns stand to lose two of their top players‚ most likely to Europe‚ before the end of the month‚ said club president Patrice Motsepe as ...
Sport
22 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Shark’s tighthead prop Oosthuizen could miss entire Super Rugby show Rugby
  2. Keagan Dolly starts for Montpellier for first time in five months Soccer
  3. You can see the future in SA's Test series triumph over India Cricket
  4. Modiba solitary goal earns SuperSport victory over Maritzburg Soccer
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Cuteness overload: Day one at big school for first graders
Protesters shot outside Hoërskool Overvaal

Related articles

  1. Manchester United can still hunt down leaders City, says Jones Soccer
  2. Mamelodi Sundowns owner Patrice Motsepe parades new signings  Soccer
  3. Businessman calls on Stars fans to boycott matches against Sundowns and Pirates Soccer
  4. It's a bit frustrating‚ says McCarthy about constantly facing Hunt Soccer
  5. Sports Minister explains delays in SASCOC and Soweto derby inquiries  Soccer
  6. Chiefs coach Komphela admits he's 'desperate' to get Castro into action Soccer
  7. Twitter reacts to Brockie's move from SuperSport to Sundowns Soccer
  8. Nedbank Cup draw throws up some mouth-watering ties Soccer
  9. Polokwane coach bracing himself for a tough outing against red-hot Pirates Soccer
  10. Super Eagles coach relishing Free State Stars showdown Soccer
X