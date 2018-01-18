Keagan Dolly made a first start for French Ligue 1 side Montpellier in five months on Wednesday in the 1-1 draw with Bongani Zungu’s Amiens‚ a sign that perhaps his fortunes are changing at the club.

Dolly played the first 70 minutes of the game and supplied the assist for his side’s goal‚ scored by Ellyes Skhiri.

He was involved in some neat play on the edge of the box before laying off a perfectly-weighted pass for the on-rushing Skhiri to lash the ball home.

For Dolly it was a first start since August 26‚ and just a second of the season overall‚ having played a part in all four of Montpelliers’ games in 2018 so far.

That is a far cry from the first half of the season when he made just four appearances in all as injury kept him sidelined and he struggled to win back a place in the match-day squad.

He also featured in the 0-0 draw with star-studded Monaco at the weekend.

Zungu missed the match on Wednesday with a knee injury that he will hope will not keep him sidelined too long‚ having become a key cog in the Amiens midfield this season following a move from Vitoria Guimaraes in Portugal at the start of the campaign.

Dolly left Mamelodi Sundowns for Montpellier in January 2017 and since then has made seven starts and 14 sub appearances.