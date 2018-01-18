Soccer

Sundowns owner Motsepe clarifies new technical head Hamren’s role

18 January 2018 - 11:46 By Sazi Hadebe
Mamelodi Sundowns owner Patrice Motsepe (L) and head coach Pitso Mosimane welcome newly recruited technical advisor Erik Hamren during the club's press conference at Chloorkop on January 17, 2018 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Mamelodi Sundowns owner Patrice Motsepe (L) and head coach Pitso Mosimane welcome newly recruited technical advisor Erik Hamren during the club's press conference at Chloorkop on January 17, 2018 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns president Patrice Motsepe says the club's new technical head Eric Hamren has not brought in to take over coach Pitso Mosimane’s job.

The mining magnate described Mosimane as “Sundowns' most successful head coach” as he moved swiftly to dispel growing perception that the 60-year-old Swedish coach is being lined up for the plum job.

"He (Hamren) is our new head of technical department‚ but he will also make a contribution to the senior technical team‚" said Motsepe‚ who reserved most of his praise for Mosimane.

"Erik will help us with our academy‚ making sure that some of our young boys will consistently form part of the senior team‚ play for Bafana Bafana and go overseas.

"Erik will also work with our senior technical team under Pitso's leadership.

“It's a continuous exchange of ideas."

Mosimane acknowledged Hamren's role‚ stating that with his "vast experience in football" he would add value to the club. "Eric has got so many years‚ many years more than me.

“He's also here to help the senior team also‚ not only the youth.

"He is starting to adjust. He's working with Trott (Moloto) and we should give him time to adjust. He's got more experience than me.

"We'll teach him the culture of the country because South African football is very different to European football.

"But he can't be coaching Sweden for seven years and not have anything to contribute to the success of Sundowns.

"He's welcomed to help us."

Hamren comes to Sundowns with an impressive CV topped by his coaching of the Swedish national team between 2009-2016.

The former footballer had numerous spells as coach in top Scandinavian clubs and also won the league title with Norway’s Roseborg BK in 2008 with South Africa’s Siyabonga Nomvethe as one of his strikers. He also had Benedict Vilakazi in the same team for five months.

Both players were brought to Hamren by Mike Makaab‚ the same agent who played role in his move from Sweden to Sundowns.

Hamren himself clarified his role‚ saying the head coach is always responsible for the team.

The Swede said he is looking forward to learn from Mosimane and he added that he would he have to form a good relationship with the Brazilian’s head coach for the club to succeed.

"The first team is always the most important in the club because it's the face out‚” he said.

"The results there are very important. Pitso's got huge knowledge of football‚ especially South African football.

"I want to learn a lot from him and I'm sure he's going to learn something from me.

"If he can find a good mix in that‚ I'm sure it will be good for the club. "My first thing here is to watch‚ learn and listen. My ambition is to help the club to continue doing well."

READ MORE:

Keagan Dolly starts for Montpellier for first time in five months

Keagan Dolly made a first start for French Ligue 1 side Montpellier in five months on Wednesday in the 1-1 draw with Bongani Zungu’s Amiens‚ a sign ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Modiba solitary goal earns SuperSport victory over Maritzburg

SuperSport United's 1-0 Absa Premiership victory against Maritzburg United at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday night was built on ...
Sport
16 hours ago

Pitso hints at Uruguay striker Sirino being brought in to replace Billiat

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has hinted that new Uruguayan forward Gaston Sirino has been brought in as a potential replacement for Khama ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Manchester United can still hunt down leaders City, says Jones

Manchester United defender Phil Jones remembers his team's title meltdown six years ago and believes rivals Manchester City's 12-point lead in the ...
Sport
23 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Faf to meet Cricket SA officials over his unhappiness with Centurion pitch Cricket
  2. Sports Minister Nxesi explains terms of reference of inquiry into football Soccer
  3. Sundowns owner Motsepe clarifies new technical head Hamren’s role  Soccer
  4. Novak Djokovic survives Melbourne furnace to beat Monfils Sport
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Cuteness overload: Day one at big school for first graders
Protesters shot outside Hoërskool Overvaal

Related articles

  1. Mamelodi Sundowns owner Patrice Motsepe parades new signings  Soccer
  2. Businessman calls on Stars fans to boycott matches against Sundowns and Pirates Soccer
  3. It's a bit frustrating‚ says McCarthy about constantly facing Hunt Soccer
  4. Chiefs coach Komphela admits he's 'desperate' to get Castro into action Soccer
  5. Twitter reacts to Brockie's move from SuperSport to Sundowns Soccer
  6. Nedbank Cup draw throws up some mouth-watering ties Soccer
  7. Super Eagles coach relishing Free State Stars showdown Soccer
  8. Wits coach Gavin Hunt 'hopeful' of adding more players to his squad Soccer
  9. Polokwane coach bracing himself for a tough outing against red-hot Pirates Soccer
  10. SuperSport coach Tinkler denies bad blood with former player Brockie Soccer
  11. Returning to continental football a must for Pirates‚ says Sredojevic Soccer
X