Reds thrive in orange once more as Liverpool run riot in Porto

15 February 2018 - 10:00 By Reuters
Liverpool's Senegalese midfielder Sadio Mane (L) celebrates with Liverpool's Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah and Liverpool's Brazilian midfielder Roberto Firmino (R) after scoring their third goal during the UEFA Champions League round of sixteen first leg football match between FC Porto and Liverpool at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal on February 14, 2018. Liverpool won the game 5-0.
Liverpool's Senegalese midfielder Sadio Mane (L) celebrates with Liverpool's Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah and Liverpool's Brazilian midfielder Roberto Firmino (R) after scoring their third goal during the UEFA Champions League round of sixteen first leg football match between FC Porto and Liverpool at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal on February 14, 2018. Liverpool won the game 5-0.
Image: Francisco LEONG / AFP

Liverpool's ruthless form in their third kit continued in Wednesday's 5-0 Champions League win at Porto as the Merseyside club notched their fifth win in six while donning the bright orange strip, scoring a staggering 24 goals in the process.

The strip made a memorable debut in the 7-0 thrashing of Maribor in the Champions League group stage, marking Liverpool's biggest ever away win in European competition.

Liverpool continued to thrive in the "bold citrus" ensemble with commanding Premier League victories over West Ham United and Stoke City, scoring four goals at the London Stadium and three at the bet365.

The flashy uniform was bought out once again in December's league trip to Arsenal, where Juergen Klopp's side netted three more goals but were held to a draw by the resilient hosts.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has a stellar record while sporting the orange outfit, scoring eight goals in five outings, and the 25-year-old notched his 22nd league goal in the eye-catching kit in Sunday's 2-0 victory at Southampton.

The Egyptian was on the scoresheet once again as Liverpool's attacking trio of Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane ran riot in Portugal with the Senegal international sealing a hat-trick to put Liverpool in command of the Round of 16 tie.

While supporters remain divided on the flashy outfit, there is no doubt that Liverpool feel at home in bright orange with Klopp's men averaging four goals per game while wearing the third kit.

