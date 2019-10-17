Baroka FC captain Mduduzi Mdantsane has issued a rallying call to his teammates and challenged them to avoid their now regular fight to escape relegation at the end of this season.

Bakgaga have accumulated eight points from as many starts so far this season and they are fifth from the bottom spot on the Absa Premiership log standings.

The poor return worries the attacking midfielder.

“All the teams go through inconsistencies at some stage during the season and it is on us now‚” he said.

“We have to be together‚ stay positive and help each other at training and during matches because we need each other at a testing time like this.

"One thing that I can assure our fans is that we are not going to give up.

"The coach is encouraging all the players to have a strong mentality because we have no choice but to turn the tables.”

Baroka survived the relegation chop by the skin of their teeth last season and Mdantsane doesn’t want to go through that again in May next year.

“We are aware that we have not started the season well‚ but we have our fate in our own hands to avoid the situation that was similar to last season where we were fighting relegation‚" he said.

"We can’t be fighting relegation every season‚ this time around something needs to change and we are working on how to do that.

"Hopefully‚ we will be able to change a few things that will keep us improving.”

Asked what has been their Achilles heel so early in the campaign‚ Mdantsane pointed to poor finishing.

“We have been creating a lot of chances but we just can’t convert them‚" he said.

"The other thing that has cost us is that we lose focus in the defence towards the end of matches.

"Because of that‚ sometimes we get punished but it is something we are dealing with at the moment.

"We are a team that believes in one another and we don’t want to disappoint our supporters.”