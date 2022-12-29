From court battles to coaching changes and derby wonder goals: Kaizer Chiefs’ year

Assistant coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard took over the reins, but saw their side fall at the first hurdle to Stellenbosch FC.
Zwane was a popular figure and after the sun set on another trophyless campaign, he was given the job full-time.
The off-season brought several departures and arrivals at the club as Zwane started his rebuild by looking to the transfer market.
Kamohelo Mahlatsi, Mduduzi Shabalala, Zitha Kwinika, George Matlou, Dillon Solomons, Ashley du Preez, Yusuf Maart and Siyethemba Sithebe were some of the new faces brought in. But experts said they would need up to R100m to compete with champions Mamelodi Sundowns.
A season that held some promise started on a sour note as Chiefs suffered a 1-0 loss to Royal AM in their opening DStv Premiership match. Wins against Maritzburg United and Richards Bay FC, between a loss to Sundowns, steadied the ship.
The PSL charged Chiefs in September after their supporters invaded the Danie Craven Stadium during their MTN8 quarter-final win over Stellenbosch in celebration.
However, inconsistency and a MTN8 semifinal loss to AmaZulu reminded fans of the massive task ahead.
As the league went on break for the Fifa World Cup in Qatar, Chiefs gave their fans the ultimate parting gift by beating rivals Orlando Pirates.
The win was sealed with a wonder goal by midfielder Yusuf Maart from inside his own half.
Maart spotted Pirates goalkeeper Siyabonga Mpontshane off his line and attempted a spectacular long-range chip that lobbed the keeper and dipped in under the crossbar.
After the match, Zwane called for calm, saying the season is long and there is more work to do.
“We still have a long way to go. This was our 13th game of the season and we have 17 games to play with lots to play for,” he said.
“We will take one game at a time and beating Orlando Pirates doesn’t mean we have won the league. We have a lot of tough games ahead of us but it was important for us to win here.”
As they went into the break in fourth place, and seven points off the top, Kaizer Chiefs fans will hope 2023 brings silverware to Naturena.
From court battles to coaching changes and derby wonder goals: Kaizer Chiefs’ year
Roller coaster wraps up with derby screamer from Maart
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
From new coaches to wonder goals in the Soweto Derby, it has been a rollercoaster of a year for Kaizer Chiefs fans.
There have been many highs and lows for one of South Africa’s most popular teams, and the year started with as much drama off the field as on it.
The club found itself at war with the Premier Soccer League over the league's decision to not allow the postponements of Chiefs' DStv Premiership matches in December 2021 due to an outbreak of Covid-19. It was sent to arbitration, where it was ruled in Chiefs' favour a few months later.
The PSL took arbitrator Nazeer Cassim's decision on review at the South Gauteng High Court. Chiefs then lost both rescheduled games and consequently withdrew their opposition to the PSL's court review, which meant the ruling against the club was reinstated. Chiefs were later fined R200,000, half of which was suspended, over the matter.
Kaizer Motaung: PSL's decision left Chiefs 'dumbfounded'
On the pitch, Amakhosi struggled to put a good run of form together and lost to lowly TS Galaxy in the Nedbank Cup. Petitions to fire coach Stuart Baxter and another to keep him were started.
Despite their topsy-turvy form, 15-year-old reserve signing Mfundo “Obrigado” Vilakazi's skills caught the eye at the Philly’s Games in Tembisa and had fans excited about the future of the club.
A derby win in March helped lift spirits, but as their title dreams slipped further from their grip, fans started to pitch their hopes on the next season and a possible change of coaches.
That change came in April when the club announced Baxter had left.
‘The chairman is bonkers’ — Five times Stuart Baxter made people hot under the collar
Assistant coaches Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard took over the reins, but saw their side fall at the first hurdle to Stellenbosch FC.
Zwane was a popular figure and after the sun set on another trophyless campaign, he was given the job full-time.
The off-season brought several departures and arrivals at the club as Zwane started his rebuild by looking to the transfer market.
Kamohelo Mahlatsi, Mduduzi Shabalala, Zitha Kwinika, George Matlou, Dillon Solomons, Ashley du Preez, Yusuf Maart and Siyethemba Sithebe were some of the new faces brought in. But experts said they would need up to R100m to compete with champions Mamelodi Sundowns.
A season that held some promise started on a sour note as Chiefs suffered a 1-0 loss to Royal AM in their opening DStv Premiership match. Wins against Maritzburg United and Richards Bay FC, between a loss to Sundowns, steadied the ship.
The PSL charged Chiefs in September after their supporters invaded the Danie Craven Stadium during their MTN8 quarter-final win over Stellenbosch in celebration.
However, inconsistency and a MTN8 semifinal loss to AmaZulu reminded fans of the massive task ahead.
As the league went on break for the Fifa World Cup in Qatar, Chiefs gave their fans the ultimate parting gift by beating rivals Orlando Pirates.
The win was sealed with a wonder goal by midfielder Yusuf Maart from inside his own half.
Maart spotted Pirates goalkeeper Siyabonga Mpontshane off his line and attempted a spectacular long-range chip that lobbed the keeper and dipped in under the crossbar.
After the match, Zwane called for calm, saying the season is long and there is more work to do.
“We still have a long way to go. This was our 13th game of the season and we have 17 games to play with lots to play for,” he said.
“We will take one game at a time and beating Orlando Pirates doesn’t mean we have won the league. We have a lot of tough games ahead of us but it was important for us to win here.”
As they went into the break in fourth place, and seven points off the top, Kaizer Chiefs fans will hope 2023 brings silverware to Naturena.
READ MORE:
POLL | Could Chiefs go on to challenge for the title?
We still have a long way to go, says Chiefs coach
Fifa touts Maart’s derby strike for Chiefs against Pirates for Puskás prize
‘Kings of Soweto’ — Kaizer Chiefs fans celebrate derby win over Pirates
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos