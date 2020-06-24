COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Government gives PSL green light to return to the field
June 24 2020 - 08:44
Government gives PSL green light to return to the field
#Covid19InSA || The Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) is closely monitoring COVID-19 cases at both the departmental-run mental health institutions and at contracted facilities. #GautengCOVID19 pic.twitter.com/CXWmSr92Fp— Gauteng Health (@GautengHealth) June 23, 2020
June 24 2020 - 08:32
Over 100 mental health patients in Gauteng institutions test positive for Covid-19
#Covid19InSA || The Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) is closely monitoring COVID-19 cases at both the departmental-run mental health institutions and at contracted facilities. #GautengCOVID19 pic.twitter.com/CXWmSr92Fp— Gauteng Health (@GautengHealth) June 23, 2020
June 24 2020 - 07:44
Firms, do this now or you’ll be deep in the Popi
Be warned: the personal information protection act is here.
So, if you own a business, start working on compliance ASAP.
June 24 2020 - 07:43
HIV patients at less risk of Covid-19 than those with diabetes or hypertension: NICD
While HIV-positive people are at an increased risk of dying from Covid-19 than those who are HIV-negative, they are at significant less risk than those with other underlying illnesses.
This is according to analysis done by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) in the Western Cape, which revealed that people living with HIV were at a “modestly” increased risk of dying from Covid-19, whether the virus is suppressed or not.
However, they are not at a higher risk of dying from Covid-19 than those with other underlying illnesses such as diabetes and hypertension.
June 24 2020 - 07:42
Cape Town hospital goes paperless to reduce Covid-19 transmissions
As the Western Cape approaches its Covid-19 infection peak, the province’s biggest hospital, Tygerberg, has ditched its paper-based patient folders for voice and electronic notes.
This in an effort to reduce transmission of the respiratory diseases among healthcare workers.
An ambitious digitisation project of the hospital’s Covid-19 intensive care unit will not only improve the care of seriously ill Covid-19 patients and reduce infection among healthcare workers, but the installation of cameras could potentially allow stable patients to have video calls with their families.
June 24 2020 - 07:41
SAA, jobs & Sars shortfall: Economists on expectations ahead of Mboweni's budget
As the country waits for finance minister Tito Mboweni's budget speech, economists have expressed their expectations.
Mboweni is expected to deliver the supplementary budget speech on Wednesday, following the government’s announcement that it would spend R500bn to support the economy during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Head of Wits Business School Dr Jannie Rossouw told TimesLIVE that the government should not prioritise embattled SAA.
June 24 2020 - 07:39
Limpopo police station closed after cop tests positive for Covid-19
The Motetema police station outside Groblersdal in Limpopo was closed on Tuesday for decontamination after an officer tested positive for Covid-19.
The officer has been placed under quarantine and other members who came in close contact with the member have been isolated, police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe said.
June 24 2020 - 07:23
SA to hear economic impact of Covid-19 in Mboweni's budget speech
Finance minister will on Wednesday give South African some much needed clarity on the economic ramifications Covid-19 has had so far.