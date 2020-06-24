COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Government gives PSL green light to return to the field

June 24 2020 - 07:43

HIV patients at less risk of Covid-19 than those with diabetes or hypertension: NICD

While HIV-positive people are at an increased risk of dying from Covid-19 than those who are HIV-negative, they are at significant less risk than those with other underlying illnesses.

This is according to analysis done by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) in the Western Cape, which revealed that people living with HIV were at a “modestly” increased risk of dying from Covid-19, whether the virus is suppressed or not.

However, they are not at a higher risk of dying from Covid-19 than those with other underlying illnesses such as diabetes and hypertension.