COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 282 deaths recorded over the past 24-hour cycle

August 19 2020 - 08:18

Life expectancy could decrease in SA as GDP drops due to Covid-19: report

The life expectancy of South Africans is projected to decrease with every 1% decrease in gross domestic product (GDP) as a result of Covid-19, according to a trends report commissioned by Liberty.

The Covid-19 Trends Report: Navigating the Flux explores the future health risks of Covid-19 on South Africans.

This is associated with the notion that a sick nation directly correlates with a weak economy.