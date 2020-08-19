South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 282 deaths recorded over the past 24-hour cycle

2,258 positive cases and 282 deaths recorded over the past 24-hour cycle.

19 August 2020 - 07:42 By TimesLIVE
A man smokes a cigarette as South Africa loosens a nationwide lockdown aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Johannesburg, South Africa August 18, 2020.
A man smokes a cigarette as South Africa loosens a nationwide lockdown aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Johannesburg, South Africa August 18, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

August 19 2020 - 08:18

Life expectancy could decrease in SA as GDP drops due to Covid-19: report

The life expectancy of South Africans is projected to decrease with every 1% decrease in gross domestic product (GDP) as a result of Covid-19, according to a trends report commissioned by Liberty.

The Covid-19 Trends Report: Navigating the Flux explores the future health risks of Covid-19 on South Africans.

This is associated with the notion that a sick nation directly correlates with a weak economy.

August 19 2020 - 08:00

SA might be past its peak, but a world of uncertainty awaits

Covid-19 has ensured that 2020 will go down in history as a global turning point. But experts say the pandemic and its fallout will be with us for a long time.

But predicting the future is tricky, they say, as they explain the best long-term strategies.

August 19 2020 - 07:00

WATCH | 'We encourage drinking, it's our livelihood': Behind the scenes as liquor lockdown ends

August 19 2020 - 06:56

WATCH | Colleagues honour Free State doctor who died of Covid-19

Health-care workers formed a guard of honour as the body of their colleague, Dr Mohammed Bobat, 56, was taken through the passage of Bongani Regional Hospital in Thabong, Welkom, as a final farewell.

Bobat died from Covid-19 related complications last week. He worked in the hospital's department of anaesthesia for over a decade.

August 19 2020 - 05:58

Legal booze and cigs, illegal booze and cigs — they’re all yours

As many take their first puff of a legally bought cigarette, others will stick to cheaper, illicit brands.

This is according to research which predicts that the illicit cigarette and alcohol trade will persist despite the lifting of the sales ban.  

August 19 2020 - 05:30

WATCH | Health-care workers get down to Ndlovu Youth Choir for 'We Will Rise' dance challenge

Health minister Zweli Mkhize hailed health-care workers at the weekend as SA's Covid-19 recovery rate reached 80%. 

Most read

  1. Customer and friends shell out R20,000 on alcohol - just to be safe South Africa
  2. WATCH | Locals loot beer truck in broad daylight South Africa
  3. State access to pension funds takes step closer News
  4. Minister Motsoaledi hand-delivers birth certificate to allow KZN girl to ... South Africa
  5. State capture: the judge, the guards and the Saxonwold regulars News

Latest Videos

Social visits, gyms and tobacco products: All you need to know about lockdown ...
Alcohol, tobacco and local travel are back: SA to move to Lockdown level 2
X