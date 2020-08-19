COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 282 deaths recorded over the past 24-hour cycle
2,258 positive cases and 282 deaths recorded over the past 24-hour cycle.
August 19 2020 - 08:18
Life expectancy could decrease in SA as GDP drops due to Covid-19: report
The life expectancy of South Africans is projected to decrease with every 1% decrease in gross domestic product (GDP) as a result of Covid-19, according to a trends report commissioned by Liberty.
The Covid-19 Trends Report: Navigating the Flux explores the future health risks of Covid-19 on South Africans.
This is associated with the notion that a sick nation directly correlates with a weak economy.
August 19 2020 - 08:00
SA might be past its peak, but a world of uncertainty awaits
Covid-19 has ensured that 2020 will go down in history as a global turning point. But experts say the pandemic and its fallout will be with us for a long time.
But predicting the future is tricky, they say, as they explain the best long-term strategies.
August 19 2020 - 07:00
WATCH | 'We encourage drinking, it's our livelihood': Behind the scenes as liquor lockdown ends
August 19 2020 - 06:56
WATCH | Colleagues honour Free State doctor who died of Covid-19
Health-care workers formed a guard of honour as the body of their colleague, Dr Mohammed Bobat, 56, was taken through the passage of Bongani Regional Hospital in Thabong, Welkom, as a final farewell.
Bobat died from Covid-19 related complications last week. He worked in the hospital's department of anaesthesia for over a decade.
August 19 2020 - 05:58
Legal booze and cigs, illegal booze and cigs — they’re all yours
As many take their first puff of a legally bought cigarette, others will stick to cheaper, illicit brands.
This is according to research which predicts that the illicit cigarette and alcohol trade will persist despite the lifting of the sales ban.
August 19 2020 - 05:30
WATCH | Health-care workers get down to Ndlovu Youth Choir for 'We Will Rise' dance challenge
Health minister Zweli Mkhize hailed health-care workers at the weekend as SA's Covid-19 recovery rate reached 80%.
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 14 677 #COVID19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, with 2258 new cases. Regrettably, we report 282 more #COVID19 related deaths bringing the total number of deaths to 12 264 Click the link to view the full report https://t.co/SsNNpYxpk4 pic.twitter.com/507LEsHY1q— NICD (@nicd_sa) August 18, 2020