COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Will the Mpumalanga premier be arrested for not wearing a mask while in public?

January 25 2021 - 08:52
Third matric marker in Gauteng succumbs to Covid-19
The provincial education department said the 56-year-old tourism senior marker, who was working at the Florida High School marking centre, succumbed to Covid-19 complications on Sunday morning after being released from her duties on January 12.
January 25 2021 - 08:00
'The app will give you stress,' says user. But Covid-19 alert app's effectiveness depends on you, say experts
Some users of the Covid-19 alert tracing application, that uses Bluetooth to notify a person if they have been exposed to the disease, have complained that it is not working effectively.
The app was launched in July last year.
It is used for digital contact tracing using Bluetooth technology. It allows mobile phone users to update their Covid-19 statuses and alert each other anonymously if they encounter a positive case.
January 25 2021 - 07:39
More than 100 arrested for contravening lockdown regulations
Police arrested 30 people at a house in Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng early on Sunday morning at a social gathering in contravention of the Disaster Management Act adjusted alert level 3 lockdown regulations.
“Police received information about people having a party in Vanderbijlpark. They pounced on the identified house and found more than 30 people drinking alcohol at about midnight and not adhering to the curfew,” said police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele.
Makhubele said more than 58 suspects were arrested on the West Rand for contravening the act, and more than 600 suspects were nabbed in Ekurhuleni and Johannesburg by integrated law enforcement agencies for crimes including contravening the act under lockdown level 3.
January 25 2021 - 06:27
Will the Mpumalanga premier be arrested for not wearing a mask while in public?
So was the mask damaged also at this point, because it was in her hand all along.... she was just not willing to comply pic.twitter.com/JtZXp18K4U— Arnold KGee Moticoe (@arnoldkg3) January 24, 2021
January 25 2021 - 06:00
Is it safe to have the Covid-19 jab?
People fear Covid-19. But many South Africans are also scared of the vaccines that have been proved to offer protection against the virus.
An infodemic of false information, particularly on social media, has targeted those who are "vaccine hesitant". Here are answers to 10 of the common fears.