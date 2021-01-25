COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Will the Mpumalanga premier be arrested for not wearing a mask while in public?

January 25 2021 - 08:00

'The app will give you stress,' says user. But Covid-19 alert app's effectiveness depends on you, say experts

Some users of the Covid-19 alert tracing application, that uses Bluetooth to notify a person if they have been exposed to the disease, have complained that it is not working effectively.

The app was launched in July last year.

It is used for digital contact tracing using Bluetooth technology. It allows mobile phone users to update their Covid-19 statuses and alert each other anonymously if they encounter a positive case.