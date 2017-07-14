Cheetahs stage late dramatic come back to bite Southern Kings

Hopes that the Southern Kings would end their stay in Super Rugby with a win were dashed by a fired up Cheetahs side who ran out narrow 21-20 winners in a thrilling showdown at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Friday night.

At one stage the Kings enjoyed a healthy 17-3 lead, but the Cheetahs fought back with two quick tries from Clinton Swart and Raymond Rhule in the final stages. The Kings had never previously managed to beat the Free Staters in Super Rugby and a crowd of 10,015 were at the stadium in the hope that the Port Elizabeth franchise could end the long-running hoodoo. There were poignant scenes at the end when Kings coach Deon Davids joined his players on the field in what was farewell match for many.