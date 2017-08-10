Cheetahs stay on track in Currie Cup

The Free State Cheetahs are meeting their objective of accumulating maximum Currie Cup points before they begin their PRO 14 campaign in three weeks.

The Cheetahs claimed their third straight Currie Cup win with a tough 45-34 victory over the Pumas in Nelspruit on Wednesday and now have a maximum 15 points from three matches.

A strong first-half showing by Free State paved the way for victory at the Mbombela Stadium.

The defending champions built up an encouraging 38-10 lead at the break thanks to an impressive attacking display in which they scored six tries - two of which were scored by replacement back Malcolm Jaer – while they limited the Pumas to a try on the stroke of halftime and an early penalty goal.

The Cheetahs are locked at the top of the standings with the Sharks‚ but have played one fewer game than the men from Durban.

This weekend sees the teams in action again after unprecedented midweek games on Wednesday.