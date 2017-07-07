Soccer

'Shabba'‚ Oscarine battle it out for PSL Goal of the Season

07 July 2017 - 13:13 By Marc Strydom
Baroka FC goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke celebrates a team goal during the Absa Premiership match against Polokwane City at Peter Mokaba Stadium on October 30, 2016 in Polokwane, South Africa.
Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

The three finalists for the Premier Soccer League’s 2016-17 goal of the season‚ as voted for by the public‚ have been announced.

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Siphiwe Tshabalala has two of the three final strikes.

‘Shabba’s’ chip of goalkeeper Reyaad Pieterse in the 2-2 draw against SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium on April 29‚ and free-kick in Chiefs’ 3-1 win against Free State Stars at FNB Stadium on February 2 have made the cut.

However‚ possibly the favourite to win might be Baroka FC goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke’s wonder bicycle kick from the edge of the area to earn an injury-time 1-1 draw at Peter Mokaba Stadium on November 30.

Given that the winners have been voted for by the public in a new format this season‚ Tshabalala’s goals – especially the spectacular left-footed chip from range against SuperSport – might gain sway.

However a denial of Masuluke’s scarcely believable 96th minute goal would surely result in controversy and a public outcry.

The PSL said in a statement: “The goals were voted for during a period of three weeks on www.PSL.co.za.

“Voting closed this week. The goal which has received the most number of public votes will be announced as the winning Absa Premiership Goal of the Season on the night of the awards.”

The PSL Awards will be held at Sandton Convention Centre on Monday.

