The three finalists for the Premier Soccer League’s 2016-17 goal of the season‚ as voted for by the public‚ have been announced.

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Siphiwe Tshabalala has two of the three final strikes.

‘Shabba’s’ chip of goalkeeper Reyaad Pieterse in the 2-2 draw against SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium on April 29‚ and free-kick in Chiefs’ 3-1 win against Free State Stars at FNB Stadium on February 2 have made the cut.