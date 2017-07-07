Soccer

New Celtic Serbian coach Veselin Jelušić wants more goals

07 July 2017 - 12:05 By Mark Gleeson
New Bloemfontein Celtic head coach Veselin Jelušić (L).
New Bloemfontein Celtic head coach Veselin Jelušić (L).
Image: Bloemfontein Celtic via Twitter

New Bloemfontein Celtic coach Veselin Jelusic knows what needs immediate fixing in his team – the ability to score goals after a drought in the last campaign almost cost the club their top flight status.

“Of course‚ we would like to achieve better results than we did last season‚” he told TimesLIVE in his first interview since being named as coach at the start of the week.

“I can see what the biggest problem is. More than anything‚ it is in the final third of the field close to the opponent’s goal and our scoring ability.

“So we are going to work hard on this department‚ but it also depends on the quality and characteristics of the players we have.

All the PSL clubs‚ all the preseasons - all you need to know

Almost all the PSL clubs have reported back to preseason training. TimesLIVE takes an in-depth‚ club-by-club look at how they are shaping up as they ...
Sport
2 days ago

“It also depends on our method of working‚ but we certainly need to work hard on this part of our game.”

Celtic’s paltry tally of 16 goals in the last PSL season was the second-worst return by any club in the 20-year history of the league.

Serbian Jelusic is a former national team coach of both Angola and Botswana and although new to South Africa‚ is certainly not unfamiliar with the PSL and its players.

“It’s a quality league and has seen a lot of improvement in recent years. So many facets of the South African game are well developed‚ like infrastructure‚ organisation‚ media support and so on‚” he said.

Desperate Moroka Swallows launch plan for supporters to own the club

Panyaza Lesufi has said that parties trying to revive Moroka Swallows have come up with a unique crowd-funding model where interested people‚ ...
Sport
3 hours ago

“I was around South Africa a lot when I was working in Botswana but I left there in 2010. The last two years I have been in Angola at InterClube. For the 2015 season I was the head coach and last year I served as technical director.

“I feel comfortable about my knowledge of South African football because of the experience I picked up when I was coach of teams in Angola and Botswana‚ because we used to come to South Africa often.

“Sometimes it was for friendly games and training camps and sometimes for official games.”

Jelusic confirmed Celtic were seeking to sign players during the off-season transfer window to strengthen their squad.

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. 'Shabba'‚ Oscarine battle it out for PSL Goal of the Season Soccer
  2. New Celtic Serbian coach Veselin Jelušić wants more goals Soccer
  3. Ban of Sudanese FA sees two clubs ejected from CAF Champions League Soccer
  4. Kings living it up on death row as they take on Bulls at Loftus Rugby
  5. ‘It was just a poor day in the field overall‚’ says Philander Cricket

Latest Videos

Tshabalala Scores Amazing Free Kick Goal Vs Free State Stars
Golazo de Chilena del portero¡Oscarine Masuluke Goalkeeper Baroka FC vs ...

Related articles

  1. Desperate Moroka Swallows launch plan for supporters to own the club Soccer
  2. AmaZulu remove 'for sale' sign from Thanda Soccer
  3. Pretoria clubs on the march in Africa Soccer
  4. Platinum Stars are out, but not down Soccer
  5. AmaZulu's bid to buy their way back to the PSL approved by the PSL Soccer
  6. Wits continue signing spree with acquisition of teenage star Kobamelo Kodisang Soccer
  7. Have AmaZulu finally succeeded in buying their way back to the PSL? Soccer
  8. Can SuperSport emulate Pirates in the Confed Cup? Soccer
  9. Game-changing case Soccer
  10. Pienaar has butterflies on return from UK Soccer
  11. PSL star Thuso Phala seeking legal advice after allegations of violence Soccer
  12. Steven Pienaar says he'll be nervous when he returns to the PSL next season Soccer
  13. SA clubs clock up more than 150 000 kilometres between them in CAF competitions Soccer
  14. SAB official doesn't believe campaign to boycott Carling Black Label Cup will ... Soccer
  15. Steven Pienaar joins champions Wits in scoop of the transfer window Soccer