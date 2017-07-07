New Bloemfontein Celtic coach Veselin Jelusic knows what needs immediate fixing in his team – the ability to score goals after a drought in the last campaign almost cost the club their top flight status.

“Of course‚ we would like to achieve better results than we did last season‚” he told TimesLIVE in his first interview since being named as coach at the start of the week.

“I can see what the biggest problem is. More than anything‚ it is in the final third of the field close to the opponent’s goal and our scoring ability.

“So we are going to work hard on this department‚ but it also depends on the quality and characteristics of the players we have.