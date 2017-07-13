Baxter expects Zebras to kick Bafana again in Francistown

Stuart Baxter expects a similar kicking treatment from the Zebras of Botswana in Saturday’s African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier as what Bafana Bafana experienced in the Cosafa Cup this month.

Botswana have appointed a new coach since they were beaten 2-0 in a Cosafa plate semifinal in Moruleng on June 4 by SA in a match marked by physical horseplay from the Zebras‚ where Baxter was red-carded for swearing at the fourth official.

Oris Radipotsane took charge of that game as caretaker after the departure of Englishman Peter Butler to join PSL club Platinum Stars.