Soccer

Baxter expects Zebras to kick Bafana again in Francistown

13 July 2017 - 15:52 By Marc Strydom
Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter with Alex Heredia and Thabo Senong during the South African national mens soccer team training session at FNB Stadium on June 06, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter with Alex Heredia and Thabo Senong during the South African national mens soccer team training session at FNB Stadium on June 06, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Stuart Baxter expects a similar kicking treatment from the Zebras of Botswana in Saturday’s African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier as what Bafana Bafana experienced in the Cosafa Cup this month.

Botswana have appointed a new coach since they were beaten 2-0 in a Cosafa plate semifinal in Moruleng on June 4 by SA in a match marked by physical horseplay from the Zebras‚ where Baxter was red-carded for swearing at the fourth official.

Oris Radipotsane took charge of that game as caretaker after the departure of Englishman Peter Butler to join PSL club Platinum Stars.

Masalesa declared ineligible to play in Bafana's qualifier in Botswana

Defensive midfielder Lehlogonolo Masalesa is not eligible for Stuart Baxter’s developmental Bafana Bafana to meet Botswana in a Chan qualifier ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Botswana have since appointed former Santos‚ Bay United and Thanda Royal Zulu coach Major David Bright‚ so titled due to his once army rank‚ as head coach.

Baxter‚ though‚ expects Botswana to be physical again in the first leg of his developmental Bafana’s Chan qualifier in Francistown‚ 400 kilometres north of Gaborone‚ near the border with Zimbabwe.

“It was a very physical game. I think they got a lot of stick (at home) not because they lost to us‚ but because of the way they played. People in Botswana don’t want them to play that way‚” Baxter said on Thursday recalling this month’s Cosafa meeting with Botswana.

“Now‚ from all reports the coach who’s taken over is not different in his approach. So I’m expecting a bit of a bruising game.

Botswana name full-strength side for Bafana Bafana encounter

Botswana have named a full-strength side for their African Nations Championship qualifier against South Africa‚ including Player of the season ...
Sport
1 day ago

“I’m expecting that we’re going to have to protect the ball with our physicality. And we’re going to have to shift it quickly‚ otherwise we’re going to get turned over.

“So‚ yeah‚ I think it will be a tough game. But we have an experience of them‚ and we know that if we play well‚ we know we can get a result to bring back here.

“And it’s two legs. So we know that if we win 1-0 it’s not over‚ and if we lose 1-0 it’s not over.

“It’s a bit like the Champions League. You’ve got to bring them back here with a result that you can play on.”

Bafana coach Baxter likely to finalise his technical team after CHAN qualifiers

Stuart Baxter now appears certain to finalise the appointment of his Bafana Bafana technical team after the African Nations Championship (CHAN) ...
Sport
1 day ago

Lehlogonolo Masalesa has been withdrawn from Baxter’s squad as the Confederation of African Football (Caf) have ruled the former Orlando Pirates midfielder ineligible for the Chan‚ a tournament for local-based players.

The defensive midfielder had been recently out of contract with previous club Larissa in Greece‚ but Caf rules state a player has to be registered with a club in his country to participate in the Chan.

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Polokwane City give Molekwa a chance to start new season as coach Soccer
  2. Sharks caught between a rock and the Lions Rugby
  3. Baxter expects Zebras to kick Bafana again in Francistown Soccer
  4. Sundowns defender Mzikayise Mashaba suspended for ‘substituting himself’ Soccer
  5. Stormers bring back their heavy ammunition for Bulls Rugby

Latest Videos

Jumbo salvage: Elephant saved from ocean in bizarre rescue mission
‘Taxpayers being milked, not the cows’: Maimane visits Gupta-linked dairy farm

Related articles

  1. Masalesa declared ineligible to play in Bafana's qualifier in Botswana Soccer
  2. Baxter keeps coach list quiet Soccer
  3. 'I want to show fans I deserve to play for Orlando Pirates,' says Norodien Soccer
  4. Botswana name full-strength side for Bafana Bafana encounter Soccer
  5. Bafana coach Baxter likely to finalise his technical team after CHAN qualifiers Soccer
  6. Teko Modise joins Cape Town City Soccer
  7. Baxter's war of attrition Soccer
  8. Bafana coach Baxter facing Masalesa availability conundrum Soccer
  9. Bafana Bafana's history in the CHAN does not make for inspiring reading Soccer
  10. OPINION: Why the PSL Awards need to transform Soccer
  11. Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter announces squad to face Botswana Soccer
  12. How Maimane Phiri's influence led Manyama to the Footballer of the Season award Soccer
  13. Kaitano Tembo one of the brightest young coaches in the PSL‚ says Tinkler Soccer
  14. Caf president Ahmad insist much criticised CHAN and Cosafa Cup are not going ... Soccer
  15. CHAN squad headache for Bafana coach Baxter Soccer
  16. Pienaar to join his new Wits colleagues this week Soccer
X