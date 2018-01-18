Soccer

No place to hide for players in the comfort zone at Orlando Pirates

18 January 2018 - 11:57 By Nick Said
Orlando Pirates players during the media open day at FNB Stadium.
Orlando Pirates players during the media open day at FNB Stadium.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Competition for places at Orlando Pirates is key to taking the team’s performances to the next level‚ according to coach Micho Sredojevic.

He says playing friendly matches has been vital in giving his wider squad game-time in recent weeks‚ not only to keep them match-fit‚ but also to push those that are currently in the starting XI to keep their level high and not slip into a comfort zone.

Pirates were in action against the Zambian squad that has gone to the African Nations Championship in Morocco last week‚ and also have a friendly against a team from Mozambique.

Sredojevic says these games‚ even in the midst of a busy Premier Soccer League programme‚ are vital in making sure he has players that are ready to be drafted into the team in the case of injury‚ suspension or loss of form.

“Because you never know who will go out [injured]‚ the power of a team is how good is your bench‚ so that when one player is out‚ you have an immediate replacement‚” Sredojevic said.

“So having competitiveness between the players in every position‚ two to three players fighting‚ is something that is lifting the quality of the team and providing what is needed.

“You need to have players that are playing‚ and those that are pushing the players who are playing [in the starting XI]. If the ones pushing are not pushing enough‚ then the players starting will fall into a comfort zone.

“This is the nature of being at a big club like Orlando Pirates.”

Sredojevic has targeted qualifying for African club competition next season‚ which‚ if he achieves it‚ will mean he needs a larger squad to compete on so many fronts.

“That is why we try to keep as many players as possible happy‚ because once we are playing on the continent‚ we will have that issue.”

The coach also feels his side have yet to hit top gear this campaign‚ despite improving results which culminated in a thrilling 3-1 success over Mamelodi Sundowns last Saturday.

“We are extremely motivated and there is still space within each player in each department [to improve] as we have still not played our best football. That motivation is driving us.”

Pirates are next in action against Polokwane City this weekend‚ a side they have already met twice this season‚ with both matches ending in 2-2 draws.

One of those saw City knock Pirates out of the Telkom Knockout after post-match penalties.

“Every match is a new ball-game‚ we have the highest level of respect for Polokwane City‚” Sredojevic said.

“In two matches we have played they have both been thrilling matches‚ 2-2‚ meaning they could score and we could score.

"But now we need to tighten at the back and be more effective in front of the goal.

"We want to continue were we stopped against Sundowns.”

READ MORE:

Sundowns owner Motsepe clarifies new technical head Hamren’s role

Mamelodi Sundowns president Patrice Motsepe says the club's new technical head Eric Hamren has not brought in to take over coach Pitso Mosimane’s job.
Sport
1 hour ago

Keagan Dolly starts for Montpellier for first time in five months

Keagan Dolly made a first start for French Ligue 1 side Montpellier in five months on Wednesday in the 1-1 draw with Bongani Zungu’s Amiens‚ a sign ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Modiba solitary goal earns SuperSport victory over Maritzburg

SuperSport United's 1-0 Absa Premiership victory against Maritzburg United at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday night was built on ...
Sport
16 hours ago

Pitso hints at Uruguay striker Sirino being brought in to replace Billiat

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has hinted that new Uruguayan forward Gaston Sirino has been brought in as a potential replacement for Khama ...
Sport
20 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Faf to meet Cricket SA officials over his unhappiness with Centurion pitch Cricket
  2. Sports Minister Nxesi explains terms of reference of inquiry into football Soccer
  3. Sundowns owner Motsepe clarifies new technical head Hamren’s role  Soccer
  4. Novak Djokovic survives Melbourne furnace to beat Monfils Sport
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Cuteness overload: Day one at big school for first graders
Protesters shot outside Hoërskool Overvaal

Related articles

  1. Manchester United can still hunt down leaders City, says Jones Soccer
  2. Mamelodi Sundowns owner Patrice Motsepe parades new signings  Soccer
  3. Businessman calls on Stars fans to boycott matches against Sundowns and Pirates Soccer
  4. It's a bit frustrating‚ says McCarthy about constantly facing Hunt Soccer
  5. Sports Minister explains delays in SASCOC and Soweto derby inquiries  Soccer
  6. Chiefs coach Komphela admits he's 'desperate' to get Castro into action Soccer
  7. Twitter reacts to Brockie's move from SuperSport to Sundowns Soccer
  8. Nedbank Cup draw throws up some mouth-watering ties Soccer
  9. Polokwane coach bracing himself for a tough outing against red-hot Pirates Soccer
  10. Super Eagles coach relishing Free State Stars showdown Soccer
X