Soccer

Wits held at home by Nigerian giants Enyimba

06 April 2018 - 22:11 By Marc Strydom at the Bidvest Stadium
Augustine Tunde Oladepo of Enyimba challenges Daylon Claasen of Bidvest Wits during the CAF Confederation Cup match at Bidvest Stadium on Friday April 6 2018.
Augustine Tunde Oladepo of Enyimba challenges Daylon Claasen of Bidvest Wits during the CAF Confederation Cup match at Bidvest Stadium on Friday April 6 2018.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Bidvest Wits were held to a 1-1 draw by Enyimba in Friday night’s first leg of their Caf Confederation Cup second round tie at Bidvest Stadium.

The goals came early, from Daine Klate for Wits in the fourth minute and Mustapha Ibrahim equalising in the fifth.

That was where the score remained, though Wits did see a string of chances kept out by former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Fatau Dauda.

How hungry Wits, who entered the Confederation Cup as penalties first-round Champions League losers against Angola’s Primeiro de Agosto, are for progression in continental football right now after the domestic hiatus they have suffered is open to question. 

The Clever Boys put up a good show at putting up a credible performance, though if there was any genuine urgency, that was well disguised too.

Enyimba are a solid combination – typically of a Nigerian side, big and physical; organised in defence, technically sound in midfield and quick and powerful up-front.

They seem entirely capable of powering past Wits in Aba on April 17.

The Clever Boys – probably understandably for a team for whom the 2017-18 league season as champions, which should have been about challenging, has instead been a hard slog out of the bottom after an abysmal start – rested some players.

If Wits were ultra-keyed up for the Confed group stages, and for no off-season (the last of these, as at the end of the year Caf aligns itself with the northern calendar), which would almost invariably mean next season would be a write-off too, they would have played a full-strength combination.

Coach Gavin Hunt, without putting out a second-string team, did have a fair number of fringe players on the field.

These included Klate – no longer a regular this season – at left midfield; and Thobani Mncwango and Eleazar Rodgers up-front.

In defence centreback Bongani Khumalo and goalkeeper Moeneeb Josephs came in.

But the presence of heavyweights Reeve Frosler, captain Thulani Hlatshwayo and Sifiso Hlanti in defence, Edwin Gyimah back from suspension in midfield and Sifiso Myeni on the right in attack, meant this was a mixed-strength combination, and one certainly capable of a performance.

Wits gave that in the first half, though they seemed a little surprised to open the scoring so early.

Myeni’s cross from the right was half-cleared, then somehow headed across his own goal by defender Oladuntoye Isiaka, falling for Klate to tap in a volley at the left upright.

Enyimba seemed as startled to equalise within a minute. A defensive error allowed pacey striker Ibrahim to run through and shibobo a finish through Josephs.

Wits had chances to regain the lead, notably Mncwango heading wide, and a diving header should have been in.

Within the first minute of the restart Frosler ran unchecked onto Klate’s cross and his low volley beat Dauda but was cleared off the line by Nelson Ogbonnaya.

Rodgers, three times, and Khumalo once, forced more saves from Dauda. But Wits could not add a crucial lead to take to Nigeria.

READ MORE:

Chippa United believe they can inflict damage on Kaizer Chiefs

Chippa United have stayed behind in Johannesburg for their next Absa Premiership fixture against Kaizer Chiefs with coach Vladislav Heric confident ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Highlands Park can clinch PSL promotion on Saturday

Highlands Park will clinch the National First Division (NFD) title and promotion back to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) if they win or draw against ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Sundowns coach Mosimane says Baroka are 'cocky and free-spirited'

Mamelodi Sundowns are bracing themselves for all-out attack from ‘cocky’ Baroka FC when the league leaders make the trip up the N1 to Polokwane for ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Nigeria’s Enyimba expect lively support at Bidvest Stadium

Former African champions Enyimba are expected to attract some lively expatriate support at Bidvest Stadium on Friday night as they meet hosts Bidvest ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Most read

  1. Wits held at home by Nigerian giants Enyimba  Soccer
  2. Blitzboks make fast start in Hong Kong Rugby
  3. Alexander promises Bok turnaround Sport
  4. Disappointed Chad Le Clos still happy with one gold medal Sport
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Zuma’s case postponed to 8 June
How it unfolded: Facebook-Cambridge Analytica data saga

Related articles

  1. WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo vs Sibusiso Zuma - whose goal was better? Soccer
  2. Pirates coach 'Micho' advises Wits and SuperSport on nightmares in Africa Soccer
  3. Kaizer Chiefs fans tell Shabba – ‘We want trophies’ Soccer
  4. Awards clean sweep for Orlando Pirates shows they are marching on Soccer
  5. Liverpool apologise to Manchester City after bottles thrown at team bus Soccer
  6. Kaizer Chiefs opt to play Nedbank semifinal in Durban Soccer
  7. ‘Africa is missing Orlando Pirates‚’ says coach Sredojevic Soccer
  8. Benni McCarthy worried over Cape Town City players’ lack of fight Soccer
  9. Now it’s all about the grind‚ says Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane Soccer
  10. Klopp hails 'brilliant' Liverpool but knows job not over Soccer
X