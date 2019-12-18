How Eskom fell from grace - and kept falling

The most prominent indicator that showed that the company was falling apart was the introduction of load-shedding in 2007. In December that year, former president Thabo Mbeki was brave enough to admit that the government did not listen to the warnings from Eskom that electricity supply would not meet the demands of the economy, which was growing at that time.

"We were wrong; Eskom was right," said Mbeki.

Just last week, Eskom implemented unprecedented stage 6 load-shedding as several of its power stations were flooded.

Back when load-shedding was first introduced, the government responded by building two new power stations: Kusile in Mpumalanga and Medupi in Lephalale, Limpopo. The two mega-projects were expected to solve the country's power crisis as the rest of Eskom's power stations were old and not performing at their best.

Medupi was expected to provide 4,764MW, and Kusile 4,800MW.

Construction at Medupi began in 2007, while at Kusile it started in 2008. Fast-forward 10 years later, and the two projects are still under construction.

Instead of providing relief to demand pressures, the department of public enterprises admitted that they were badly designed, hence they failed to deliver power on schedule.

Medupi is now projected to be completed next year. Its costs have escalated from R79bn to about R146bn.