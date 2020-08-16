COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA cheers as lockdown regulations eased

August 16 2020 - 7:32

Internal feud rages in SIU as it tries to probe Covid corruption

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU), which has been given sweeping powers to investigate Covid-19 procurement irregularities, has itself been accused of flouting regulations by irregularly appointing a company to make face masks for its staff.

In a scathing letter to justice minister Ronald Lamola, the unit's head of strategy, Ziphozenkosi Mguli, accuses its CFO, Andre Gernandt, of instructing officials to handpick a specific company for the contract without following tender processes.

His letter also levels several allegations at SIU head Andy Mothibi, accusing him of the irregular appointment of executives, maladministration, abuse of power and the irregular awarding of contracts.