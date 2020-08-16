COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA cheers as lockdown regulations eased
August 16 2020 - 7:47
#Galileo Open air Cinema brought back the drive-in, in #CapeTown while keeping their movie- goers secure while providing an opportunity to have some much-needed fun during #lockdown. @TimesLIVE #LockdownSA #Covid19InSA #COVID19SouthAfrica #level2lockdown pic.twitter.com/OMK6kjeH1I— Esa Alexander (@ezaap) August 16, 2020
August 16 2020 - 7:32
Internal feud rages in SIU as it tries to probe Covid corruption
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU), which has been given sweeping powers to investigate Covid-19 procurement irregularities, has itself been accused of flouting regulations by irregularly appointing a company to make face masks for its staff.
In a scathing letter to justice minister Ronald Lamola, the unit's head of strategy, Ziphozenkosi Mguli, accuses its CFO, Andre Gernandt, of instructing officials to handpick a specific company for the contract without following tender processes.
His letter also levels several allegations at SIU head Andy Mothibi, accusing him of the irregular appointment of executives, maladministration, abuse of power and the irregular awarding of contracts.
August 16 2020 - 7:16
Cheers all round as Ramaphosa lifts bans, puts SA back on road to recovery
President Cyril Ramaphosa last night swept aside most of the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions in a bold move intended to restart an economy shattered by nearly five months of lockdown.
Level 2 takes effect from midnight tomorrow, when restrictions on booze, cigarettes, interprovincial travel and personal and family visits will largely fall away. Bans will remain on spectators at live sport, and on international travel.
The new regulations will be especially well received by the tourism sector, which has been warning of a jobs bloodbath of up to 600,000 posts unless interprovincial travel is permitted again.
August 16 2020 - 7:10
WATCH | Alcohol, tobacco and local travel are back: SA to move to level 2
August 16 2020 - 7:05
Restaurant Association of SA cheers while hurt tobacco industry is wary
The tobacco industry has cautiously welcomed the announcement that cigarettes can be sold from Tuesday, but the ban on trade for five months has left it reeling.
The Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita), which primarily represents local manufacturers, on Friday won the right for the Supreme Court of Appeal to hear its bid to overturn the lockdown ban on tobacco sales.
The organisation said it met President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement on Saturday night that the ban would be lifted as part of a move to level 2 of lockdown from Tuesday “with a degree of caution”.
August 16 2020 - 7:00
Hardest work starts now, says Western Cape premier Alan Winde after SA moves to level 2
“Let's get to work,” Western Cape premier Alan Winde told residents of the province after President Cyril Ramaphosa's easing of the Covid-19 lockdown on Saturday.
“Now is the time for us all to pull together and build a stronger, more resilient future for this province,” said Winde, who had spent the last two weeks calling for a revival of economic activity to stave off what he has dubbed a “second pandemic” of poverty, hunger and unemployment.
Winde said midnight on Monday, when the lockdown will be eased to level 2, marked the moment when SA must get back to work.