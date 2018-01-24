Cricket

Proteas bowl India out for a modest 187 on the first day of the third Test

24 January 2018 - 18:03 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
South African players celebrate with Lungi Ngidi for the dismissal of captain Virat Kohli of India during day 1 of the 3rd Sunfoil Test match between South Africa and India at Bidvest Wanderers Stadium on January 24, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
South African players celebrate with Lungi Ngidi for the dismissal of captain Virat Kohli of India during day 1 of the 3rd Sunfoil Test match between South Africa and India at Bidvest Wanderers Stadium on January 24, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

South Africa managed to bowl India out for a modest 187 on the first day of the third and final Test at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Wednesday before they reached stumps on 6/1.

Dean Elgar and night watchman Kagiso Rabada will resume on Thursday morning on respective scores of 4 and 0 after the early loss of Aiden Makram who was caught behind by keeper Parthiv Patel off the bowling of Bhuvneshwar Kumar for just two runs.

During the India first innings‚ only captain Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara managed to score half centuries and a combined score of 104.

The rest of their team-mates put together 57 runs on the board and this is the same challenge faced by the Proteas' batsmen.

The delinquency of the pitch was further illustrated by the fact that there were a total of 34 maidens during the day where 11 wickets fell.

Also‚ Kohli took 106 balls and 146 minutes on the crease to score 54 runs while Pujara had to grind for just over four hours in his knock of 50 runs where he faced a whooping 179 balls.

The South African top order of Elgar‚ Hashim Amla‚ AB de Villiers‚ Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock must negotiate carefully as they are going to be put under pressure by the Indian fast bowlers.

The day started positively for the Proteas as India went to lunch on 45/2 after 27 overs after Vernon Philander and Rabada removed openers KL Rahul and and Murali Vijay inside ten overs as they struggled to acclimatise to the conditions.

Two wickets followed in the second session with Kohli‚ who was dropped twice by Philander and De Villiers‚ finally becoming the victim of Lungi Ngidi for the second time in this series and Anjikya Rahane was removed by Morne Morkel for nine runs.

India's middle and lower order collapsed in the third session and they lost Cheteshwar Pujara and dangerman Hardik Pandya (0) from the bowling of Andile Phehlukwayo and Parthiv Patel (2) from Morkel within eleven balls.

Then‚ Rabada cleaned out Mohammed Shami‚ Ishant Sharma and Kumar as India were finally bowled out for 187 with eleven overs left in the day and four minutes before five o’clock.

Quinton de Kock‚ who has struggled in this series with the bat‚ accounted for five catches in what was a highly successful day in the office for him with the gloves behind the stumps.

This is the first time India have been bowled out on the first day of a Test in South Africa.

READ MORE:

Lungi Ngidi claims the huge wicket of India captain Kohli as SA take control

Emerging South African fast bowler Lungi Ngidi claimed the huge scalp of Virat Kohli as India went to the tea break on the first day of the third ...
Sport
5 hours ago

India battling on 45/2 after 27 overs at lunch of day one at the Wanderers

India were battling on 45/2 after 27 overs at lunch of day one of the third and final Test at Wanderers in Johannesburg after Vernon Philander and ...
Sport
8 hours ago

Five things India have to do to avoid a Test series whitewash in SA

Five things India have to do to avoid a Test series whitewash when they play South Africa in the third Test at the Wanderers starting on Wednesday.
Sport
10 hours ago

Faf worried this weekend’s IPL auction could disrupt SA camp

SA captain Faf du Plessis has conceded that this weekend’s Indian Premier League (IPL) auction could cause unwanted disruptions in the Proteas camp.
Sport
10 hours ago

Why India have every reason to be confident of a result at the Wanderers

It's expected that India should be salty about relinquishing the Test series against South Africa‚ especially after their second Test defeat.
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Dodgy decisions dog India as Proteas dig deep and dominate Cricket
  2. Proteas bowl India out for a modest 187 on the first day of the third Test Cricket
  3. SA triathlete cleared after doping probe Sport
  4. I won't play Brockie against Chiefs‚ says Pitso as he steps up mind games Soccer
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

‘A victory for SA’: Miss Universe stuns fans on arrival back home
'Up, Up and Away' - A tribute to Bra Hugh Masekela

Related articles

  1. Five things India have to do to avoid a Test series whitewash in SA Cricket
  2. Faf worried this weekend’s IPL auction could disrupt SA camp Cricket
  3. SA contemplate going without spinner Maharaj for final Test against India Cricket
  4. Why India have every reason to be confident of a result at the Wanderers Cricket
  5. India facing the embarrassing possibility of a whitewash by SA Cricket
  6. Luck important to batting success at Wanderers‚ says Cook Cricket
  7. It's not always about personal accolades‚ says Philander as 50th match ... Cricket
  8. Smith says Kohli may not be a long-term leadership option for India Cricket
  9. India coach Shastri blames late arrival in SA for defeats to the Proteas Cricket
  10. Aussies pick seven quicks for SA series Cricket
X