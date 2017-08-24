Cape Verde Islands have handed a first call-up to French-based defender Danilson da Cruz for the FIFA World Cup qualifier double-header against South Africa early next month as their football association has been plunged into turmoil by the sacking of the president Victor Osorio and the entire board.

Danilson‚ who was born in France‚ plays for Ligue 2 side Stade Reims and earns a first call-up from coach Lucio Antunes.

The 31-year-old has played exclusively in the lower leagues in France and he made his move to Reims at the start of last season.

He has played every minute of the campaign so far for his team‚ including a 3-0 loss to Lebo Mothiba’s Valenciennes in the French Cup on Tuesday.