Discarded Bafana striker continues to rattle the back of the net overseas
Dino Ndlovu’s blistering start to the new 2017/18 season continued when he netted a crucial goal for Azerbaijan club Qarabag to steer his side into the UEFA Champions League group stages‚ where the giants of the continent await.
The discarded Bafana Bafana striker netted on 63 minutes away at Danish side FC Copenhagen for what proved a crucial goal as the tie finished 2-2 and Qarabag advanced on the away goals rule.
The strike was his fifth in eight starts for Ndlovu and was a neat finish as he collected the ball in the centre of the box‚ showed neat control before shooting low past the goalkeeper.
The goal takes his tally to 38 in 61 starts since he moved back to Europe at the start of the 2015/16 season.
The giants of the continent now await in Thursday evening’s group stage draw‚ when Ndlovu could find himself up against Real Madrid‚ Barcelona‚ Bayern Munich‚ Manchester United or Paris St Germain.
Joining Ndlovu in the group stage is Johannesburg-born Panagiotis Retsos with Greek side Olympiakos‚ and Rivaldo Coetzee should he complete his expected move to Glasgow Celtic from Scotland.
Meanwhile‚ left-back Kgosi Ntlhe came unstuck against English Premier League opposition as his League One side Rochdale were hammered 4-0 by Stoke City in the League Cup.
Ntlhe played the full game‚ but couldn’t stem the tide by the top-flight side.
Mihlali Mayambela did advance in the Swedish Cup though as his second-tier side Degerfors needed penalties to advance past lower league Pitea.
The game finished 0-0 and Mayambela showed admirable nerves of steel to slot home his penalty in the shoot-out as Degerfors won 4-2.
- TimesLIVE
