Discarded Bafana striker continues to rattle the back of the net overseas

Dino Ndlovu’s blistering start to the new 2017/18 season continued when he netted a crucial goal for Azerbaijan club Qarabag to steer his side into the UEFA Champions League group stages‚ where the giants of the continent await.

The discarded Bafana Bafana striker netted on 63 minutes away at Danish side FC Copenhagen for what proved a crucial goal as the tie finished 2-2 and Qarabag advanced on the away goals rule.

The strike was his fifth in eight starts for Ndlovu and was a neat finish as he collected the ball in the centre of the box‚ showed neat control before shooting low past the goalkeeper.