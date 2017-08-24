SuperSport unveil physically imposing Nigerian defender Egwuekwe
SuperSport United have unveiled physically monstrous new Nigerian centreback signing Azubuike Egwuekwe.
The day after beating 10-man Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Wednesday night for their first win of the 2017-18 season‚ and new coach Eric Tinkler’s first victory‚ SuperSport paraded the huge‚ muscular central defender at their training base in Sunninghill‚ Johannesburg on Thursday.
Signed from Finnish side KuPS‚ Egwuekwe brings an impressive international pedigree with 34 caps for Nigeria.
The 28-year-old centreback was in the squad of Steven Keshi’s 2013 Africa Cup of Nations-winning Super Eagles in South Africa‚ though did not play.
He made two substitutes’ appearances later that year in the Fifa Confederations Cup in Spain.
The one-time target of West Ham has experience playing in World Cup qualifiers for Nigeria.
“He’s a player who we obviously scouted. We saw quite a few videos and obviously also spoke to a few people in Nigeria just to make sure that he’s been playing‚” Tinkler said.
“And it’s always hard when you sign some of the foreign players‚ to do it off videos and opinion alone.
“But all the information we got regarding him was all very positive. So he was basically one who we signed without a trial.”
Egwuekwe towered over Tinkler being presented to the media. SuperSport’s coach said he expects the defender to chip in with goals‚ as he did in his one season in Finland last year.
“Yes‚ of course‚ when you see how big he is you would expect that. Today I got my first opportunity to really see him and where his level of fitness is‚” the coach said.
“Although he has been playing. In fact he was supposed to have joined us last week but the club (KuPS) requested that he play one more match – they needed him.
“So we granted that‚ and now he’s joined us. So his fitness levels should be OK and once we get the work done with him‚ he’ll join straight in.”
Before his move to Finland Egwuekwe played in Nigeria‚ mostly for Warri Wolves.
“We wanted to bring someone in who has that experience and create that proper competition that we need in the centre of defence‚” Tinkler said.
“And obviously somebody who’s going to be here long-term.”
Egwuekwe is unlikely to be available for SuperSport’s MTN8 semifinal first leg match against Maritzburg United at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.
- TimesLIVE
