Soccer

SuperSport unveil physically imposing Nigerian defender Egwuekwe

24 August 2017 - 17:23 By Marc Strydom
New SuperSport United's Nigerian defender Azubuike Egwuekwe posing for a photo with head coach Eric Tinkler on Thursday 24 August 2017.
New SuperSport United's Nigerian defender Azubuike Egwuekwe posing for a photo with head coach Eric Tinkler on Thursday 24 August 2017.
Image: SuperSport United via Twitter

SuperSport United have unveiled physically monstrous new Nigerian centreback signing Azubuike Egwuekwe.

The day after beating 10-man Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Wednesday night for their first win of the 2017-18 season‚ and new coach Eric Tinkler’s first victory‚ SuperSport paraded the huge‚ muscular central defender at their training base in Sunninghill‚ Johannesburg on Thursday.

Signed from Finnish side KuPS‚ Egwuekwe brings an impressive international pedigree with 34 caps for Nigeria.

The 28-year-old centreback was in the squad of Steven Keshi’s 2013 Africa Cup of Nations-winning Super Eagles in South Africa‚ though did not play.

He made two substitutes’ appearances later that year in the Fifa Confederations Cup in Spain.

Free State Stars sack Troughton and hire Belgian coach Eymael

Free State Stars have confirmed the appointment of Belgian coach Luc Eymael after parting ways with Sammy Troughton on Thursday.
Sport
6 hours ago

The one-time target of West Ham has experience playing in World Cup qualifiers for Nigeria.

“He’s a player who we obviously scouted. We saw quite a few videos and obviously also spoke to a few people in Nigeria just to make sure that he’s been playing‚” Tinkler said.

“And it’s always hard when you sign some of the foreign players‚ to do it off videos and opinion alone.

“But all the information we got regarding him was all very positive. So he was basically one who we signed without a trial.”

Egwuekwe towered over Tinkler being presented to the media. SuperSport’s coach said he expects the defender to chip in with goals‚ as he did in his one season in Finland last year.

“Yes‚ of course‚ when you see how big he is you would expect that. Today I got my first opportunity to really see him and where his level of fitness is‚” the coach said.

“Although he has been playing. In fact he was supposed to have joined us last week but the club (KuPS) requested that he play one more match – they needed him.

Beleaguered Komphela appears to be running out of things to say as Chiefs fans call for his head

A handful of fans pushed over temporary security fencing inside FNB Stadium‚ such was their frustration at what they perceive as a Kaizer Chiefs ...
Sport
7 hours ago

“So we granted that‚ and now he’s joined us. So his fitness levels should be OK and once we get the work done with him‚ he’ll join straight in.”

Before his move to Finland Egwuekwe played in Nigeria‚ mostly for Warri Wolves.

“We wanted to bring someone in who has that experience and create that proper competition that we need in the centre of defence‚” Tinkler said.

“And obviously somebody who’s going to be here long-term.”

Egwuekwe is unlikely to be available for SuperSport’s MTN8 semifinal first leg match against Maritzburg United at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Ronaldo wins UEFA Player of the Year award Soccer
  2. Beleaguered Komphela appears to be running out of things to say as Chiefs fans ... Soccer
  3. Why some would rather brush their teeth with a rock than watch Mayweather vs ... Sport
  4. Hougaard only change to Springbok starting 15 vs Argentina in Salta Rugby
  5. Mayweather vs McGregor: here’s where to watch the big fight Sport

Latest Videos

House in Joburg burns down after City Power connects electricity
[WARNING STRONG LANGUAGE] Mayweather and McGregor trade barbs at final presser

Related articles

  1. Manchester United aim for hat-trick of wins to start season Soccer
  2. Free State Stars sack Troughton and hire Belgian coach Eymael Soccer
  3. Beleaguered Komphela appears to be running out of things to say as Chiefs fans ... Soccer
  4. Mosimane and former Sundowns striker Ramagalela trade barbs Soccer
  5. There was no way I could compromise Ekstein‚ says embattled Chiefs coach ... Soccer
  6. Cape Verde name team to face Bafana Bafana in 2018 World Cup qualifiers Soccer
  7. Modiba has learnt lessons from stories of former players who retired paupers Soccer
  8. Discarded Bafana striker continues to rattle the back of the net overseas Soccer
  9. Klopp expects transfer boost from Champions League participation Soccer
  10. Plucky Free State Stars frustrate champions Wits Soccer
  11. Teko Modise scores on debut as Cape Town City cruise past Platinum Stars Soccer
  12. Chants of 'Steve must go' grow as Kaizer Chiefs go down to SuperSport Soccer
  13. Banyana handed gentle first round draw at 2017 COSAFA Championships Soccer
  14. Wits now have hoodoo side Stars to contend with after opening day defeat Soccer
  15. Khune withdrawn from Bafana squad‚ doubtful for crunch SuperSport clash Soccer
X