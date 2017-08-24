The one-time target of West Ham has experience playing in World Cup qualifiers for Nigeria.

“He’s a player who we obviously scouted. We saw quite a few videos and obviously also spoke to a few people in Nigeria just to make sure that he’s been playing‚” Tinkler said.

“And it’s always hard when you sign some of the foreign players‚ to do it off videos and opinion alone.

“But all the information we got regarding him was all very positive. So he was basically one who we signed without a trial.”

Egwuekwe towered over Tinkler being presented to the media. SuperSport’s coach said he expects the defender to chip in with goals‚ as he did in his one season in Finland last year.

“Yes‚ of course‚ when you see how big he is you would expect that. Today I got my first opportunity to really see him and where his level of fitness is‚” the coach said.

“Although he has been playing. In fact he was supposed to have joined us last week but the club (KuPS) requested that he play one more match – they needed him.