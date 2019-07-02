Food

Soups, stews & curries: 12 supper recipes for cold winter nights

Warm and comforting, these dishes are the stuff dreams are made of when the temperature drops

02 July 2019 - 13:39 By staff reporter

STEWS

RECIPE | Beef 'n beer stew with root veggie mash

Beer is a brilliant addition to stews as it helps to tenderise the meat, while adding bags of flavour
RECIPE | Slow-cooked lamb & barley stew with pesto

Wholesome nutty-flavoured barley stretches this crowd-pleasing lamb stew without compromising on the flavour. For a sophisticated touch, top it with ...
RECIPE | Cioppino (fish stew) with fennel & saffron

This wonderfully warming Italian/American stew of fish, mussels and prawns will cater for a crowd. Serve it with lots of crusty bread to mop up the ...
RECIPE | Spanish chicken stew

Paprika and chorizo give this tomato-based chicken stew an exotic edge
SOUPS

RECIPE | Tex Mex lentil & bean soup

The secret to this soup is adding cocoa powder, which gives it a rich colour and lovely flavour
RECIPE | Quick Vietnamese beef noodle soup (pho bo)

This simple recipe for one of Vietnam's most popular dishes can be made with chicken if you prefer
RECIPE | Pumpkin & sage soup

Top this scrumptious vegetarian soup with crispy fried sage leaves for a gourmet touch
RECIPE | Speedy minted pea soup

If you've got a packet of frozen peas stashed in your freezer, you're minutes away from serving up the most delicious soup
CURRIES

RECIPE | Beef mince curry with red kidney beans

You can't beat affordable mince when it comes to making a tasty curry in a hurry
RECIPE | Quick slimmer's chicken curry

All the big, bold flavours of a traditional curry but with less kilojoules
RECIPE | Simple fish curry

This fragrant, tomato-based curry can be made with the white fish of your choice
RECIPE | Vegan roasted vegetable curry

A moreish meat-free curry with a coconut-milk-based sauce
NO TIME TO COOK? BUY THE BEST

Meaty oxtail in just 30 minutes: where to buy the best ready-to-cook version

We ranked convenience meals from three major supermarkets. Here's which one's oxtail was the most mouthwatering
Buy the best: we scored supermarkets' ready-to-cook stews out of 10

No time to slow-cook a hearty winter meal? No worries, supermarkets now sell mouthwatering beef and lamb stews that can be on the table in about 30 ...
Speedy supermarket lamb shanks: which ready-to-cook version is king?

To help you buy the best, we put meaty dishes that can be cooked in under 30 minutes to the taste test
