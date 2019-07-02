Register
Sign In
News
Investigations
Opinion & Analysis
Sport
Business
Books
Events
News
Non-Fiction
Fiction
Publishers
Lifestyle
Food
Health & Sex
The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
Home & Gardening
Travel
Neighbourhood
Puzzles
E-Edition
Times Select
Mobile version
Food
Recipes
Soups, stews & curries: 12 supper recipes for cold winter nights
Warm and comforting, these dishes are the stuff dreams are made of when the temperature drops
02 July 2019 - 13:39
By
staff reporter
STEWS
RECIPE | Beef 'n beer stew with root veggie mash
Beer is a brilliant addition to stews as it helps to tenderise the meat, while adding bags of flavour
Lifestyle
1 hour ago
RECIPE | Slow-cooked lamb & barley stew with pesto
Wholesome nutty-flavoured barley stretches this crowd-pleasing lamb stew without compromising on the flavour. For a sophisticated touch, top it with ...
Lifestyle
3 years ago
RECIPE | Cioppino (fish stew) with fennel & saffron
This wonderfully warming Italian/American stew of fish, mussels and prawns will cater for a crowd. Serve it with lots of crusty bread to mop up the ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago
RECIPE | Spanish chicken stew
Paprika and chorizo give this tomato-based chicken stew an exotic edge
Lifestyle
1 year ago
SOUPS
RECIPE | Tex Mex lentil & bean soup
The secret to this soup is adding cocoa powder, which gives it a rich colour and lovely flavour
Lifestyle
1 week ago
RECIPE | Quick Vietnamese beef noodle soup (pho bo)
This simple recipe for one of Vietnam's most popular dishes can be made with chicken if you prefer
Lifestyle
2 hours ago
RECIPE | Pumpkin & sage soup
Top this scrumptious vegetarian soup with crispy fried sage leaves for a gourmet touch
Lifestyle
1 hour ago
RECIPE | Speedy minted pea soup
If you've got a packet of frozen peas stashed in your freezer, you're minutes away from serving up the most delicious soup
Lifestyle
2 hours ago
CURRIES
RECIPE | Beef mince curry with red kidney beans
You can't beat affordable mince when it comes to making a tasty curry in a hurry
Lifestyle
3 months ago
RECIPE | Quick slimmer's chicken curry
All the big, bold flavours of a traditional curry but with less kilojoules
Lifestyle
5 days ago
RECIPE | Simple fish curry
This fragrant, tomato-based curry can be made with the white fish of your choice
Lifestyle
26 minutes ago
RECIPE | Vegan roasted vegetable curry
A moreish meat-free curry with a coconut-milk-based sauce
Lifestyle
19 minutes ago
NO TIME TO COOK? BUY THE BEST
Meaty oxtail in just 30 minutes: where to buy the best ready-to-cook version
We ranked convenience meals from three major supermarkets. Here's which one's oxtail was the most mouthwatering
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago
Buy the best: we scored supermarkets' ready-to-cook stews out of 10
No time to slow-cook a hearty winter meal? No worries, supermarkets now sell mouthwatering beef and lamb stews that can be on the table in about 30 ...
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago
Speedy supermarket lamb shanks: which ready-to-cook version is king?
To help you buy the best, we put meaty dishes that can be cooked in under 30 minutes to the taste test
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago
Most read
'Frontiéres' shines a spotlight on the struggles of asylum seekers in SA
Lifestyle
Best & worst dressed celebs on the BET Awards blue carpet
The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
Your weekly horoscope: June 30 to July 6 2019
Lifestyle
WATCH | Coconut Kelz on 'black privilege' trends as DA feud storms ahead
Lifestyle
Over 23m Netflix accounts worldwide tune in to 'When They See Us'
Lifestyle
Latest Videos
Sho Madjozi welcomed home after BET Award win
'Thugs' beat up wounded man at Rosettenville hospital
X